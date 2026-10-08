Free legal help, health camps and more: How Indian consulate in Dubai is reaching out to expats in UAE

Outreach events part of two nationwide community campaigns in India linked to PM Modi
Dubai: From free legal advice and health awareness sessions for workers to tree plantation drives and a blood donation camp, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has taken its community outreach well beyond its own premises in recent weeks.
The activities were held across Dubai and the Northern Emirates under two campaigns linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Seva Pakhwada 2026, observed from September 17 (Modi’s birthday) to October 2 (birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi), was a fortnight of service, welfare, environmental, health and fitness initiatives.
The outreach events are also being held in the spirit of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a campaign running from September 17 to October 17. The campaign marks 25 years of public service of Modi and encourages community participation and social responsibility in keeping with the vision of Viksit Bharat (a developed India) by 2047.
Practical support for residents and workers was a key focus. On September 21, the consulate held a walk-in Legal Counselling Camp for Indian nationals in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, offering pro-bono guidance on cybercrime, financial and banking fraud, misuse of Emirates ID and related legal matters.
The consulate also organised a financial literacy and health awareness camp at a labour accommodation in association with TAK Group. Workers were given practical information on making informed financial decisions, accessing healthcare services and availing themselves of consular services, PBSK and helpline facilities.
Consulate officials also took part in an awareness session at a labour accommodation on the theme “CLEAR – Community Learning on Alcohol Risks”, organised with All Kerala Medical Graduates (AKMG) Emirates, a group of expat doctors from Kerala, which aims to raise awareness of the harmful effects of alcohol and encourage healthier choices.
Environmental responsibility also featured strongly during the outreach events. Consul General of India in Dubai Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, consuls and consulate officials joined tree plantation drives at Amity University Dubai, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai, University of Dubai and BITS Pilani Dubai, bringing together students, faculty and institutional partners.
In Sharjah, the Consul General and officials planted trees with students and teachers at Indian International School, PACE International School, Gulf Asian English School and Delhi Private School, Sharjah.
At the Chancery, Dr Reddy and officials took the Swachhata (Cleanliness) pledge and joined a cleanliness drive under the Swachhata Hi Seva (Cleanliness is Service) campaign, while the consulate’s cleaning staff received medical check-ups organised with Emirates Ayurveda Graduates Association (EAGA).
On Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, the Consul General and officials paid floral homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust at the consulate. A tree plantation activity and Swachhata pledge were also held in Ajman with the Indian community.
Fitness, volunteering and cultural events brought people together too. The Viksit Bharat Run 2026, organised with the Indian People’s Forum (IPF) at Zabeel Park, drew around 3,000 registrations.
Dr Reddy and consulate officials also took part in Langar Seva at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, Dubai, serving the community meal.
A blood donation camp was held at Sharjah Blood Bank with Ekta Sharjah and the Dawoodi Bohra Community.
The consulate, together with the Indian People’s Forum (IPF) UAE, also hosted an event celebrating public service and community participation, with cultural presentations and student reflections on seva and the vision of Viksit Bharat.
Through these initiatives, the consulate said it sought to reach workers, families, students, community organisations and other sections of the diaspora, and to encourage a healthier, greener and more socially responsible society in the UAE.