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Major passport update for Indian expats in UAE: Embassy closes 4 centres, keeps 12 open

Four existing centres in the UAE will discontinue operations from October 22

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Major passport update for Indian expats in UAE: Embassy closes 4 centres, keeps 12 open

Indian consular, passport, visa and attestation services in the UAE will continue at 12 Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) from October 22, 2026, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi announced on Wednesday in a post on X.

The services are outsourced to Al Hind Tours & Travels, according to the embassy.

As part of the changes, four existing centres will cease operations from October 22. Applicants can continue to access the services at the 12 designated centres across the UAE.

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Where to access Indian consular services in the UAE

The 12 Indian Consular Application Centres are located in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Kalba, as well as Khor Fakkan.

Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra

  • Al Danah, Abu Dhabi: Al Ghaith Tower, 1205 Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, Al Danah, Zone 1, Abu Dhabi.

  • Al Ain: Building 14, Street 1, 163 Abdullah Bin Dhahir Al Muhairi Street, Al Khibeesi, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi.

  • Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra: Building 55, Madinat Zayed, Bada Zayed, Abu Dhabi.

  • Ghayathi: Office G15-16, Ghayathi Mall, Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi.

Dubai and the Northern Emirates

  • Bur Dubai: UW Mall, Al Mankhool, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, 317, 11B Street, Dubai.

  • Sharjah: Indian Association Building, Al Estiqlal Street, Al Manakh, Hay Al Qasimiah, Sharjah.

  • Ajman: Indian Association Ajman, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road, Al Jerf Industrial 3, Ajman.

  • Umm Al Quwain: Indian Association, Al Neefah, Al Ramlah 2, Umm Al Quwain.

  • Ras Al Khaimah: Indian Relief Committee, Al Mamourah Road, Al Mamourah, Ras Al Khaimah.

  • Fujairah: Indian Social Club, Al Faseel, Fujairah.

  • Kalba: Indian Social & Cultural Club, Al Taraif 5, Kalba, Sharjah.

  • Khor Fakkan: Room 203, Bridi 670 Zarouni Building, Sheikh Khalid Road, Sharjah.

Four centres to discontinue operations

The embassy said four ICACs will discontinue operations from October 22, 2026.

These are:

  • Musaffah, Abu Dhabi: Capital Mall, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.

  • Al Reem, Abu Dhabi: Offices WSO 157, 158 and 159, Level 1, Wafra Square Offices, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

  • Dubai Investment Park I: Room 601-02, Bayan Dubai Investment Park I, Green Community Village, Dubai.

  • Al Majaz, Sharjah: Rooms 902-3, Bell Rashid Towers, Al Majaz 1, Sharjah.

Applicants can continue to access Indian consular, passport, visa and attestation services at the 12 designated centres across the UAE from October 22.

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