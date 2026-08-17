Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: Heroes and Nashville's star's rep confirms in statement

The news broke Sunday, with her rep describing her as "an incredible light and a force of nature" who brought joy to everyone who knew her, both personally and through her decades on screen. No cause of death has been released, and further details have not yet been made public. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen," her rep said in a statement.