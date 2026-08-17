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Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: Heroes and Nashville's star's rep confirms in statement

Hollywood mourns beloved star remembered as an incredible light and force of nature

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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FILE - Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of "Blonde," on Sept. 13, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of "Blonde," on Sept. 13, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Hayden Panettiere, who has died at 36, according to a statement from her representative shared with ABC News.

The news broke Sunday, with her rep describing her as "an incredible light and a force of nature" who brought joy to everyone who knew her, both personally and through her decades on screen. No cause of death has been released, and further details have not yet been made public. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen," her rep said in a statement.

Panettiere's journey in entertainment began in childhood, and she went on to build a career spanning both television and film. She earned widespread recognition for two standout roles: Claire Bennet, the cheerleader with regenerative powers on NBC's "Heroes," and Juliette Barnes, the country star at the center of "Nashville" — a performance that brought her two Golden Globe nominations. Her filmography also includes "Remember the Titans," "Raising Helen," "Ice Princess," and multiple entries in the "Scream" franchise.

Beyond her acting work, Panettiere had become known in recent years for her candor about personal struggles. Her memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," released in May, detailed her experiences with postpartum depression, substance abuse, and the pressures of growing up in the public eye. She was the mother of one daughter, whom she shares with former partner Wladimir Klitschko.

Tragedy touched her family before this loss, too, in 2023, her younger brother Jason died suddenly from a heart condition at age 28. Speaking to People in 2024 about that loss, she reflected on how it shifted her outlook: "When something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights and just not let the little things upset you. Because once something so horrific, so deep, so catastrophic happens in your life, there's not much that can really rock you."

That same interview drew public attention for a different reason after viewers raised concerns about her speech during the segment. Panettiere later addressed the reaction directly on Instagram, explaining she'd been running on no sleep for two days while caring for a dog recovering from surgery, and that her team had cut the interview short once it became clear she was struggling. She used the moment to speak more broadly about mental health, urging people to consider the impact of comments made from behind a screen.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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