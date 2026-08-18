Hayden Panettiere’s ex Wladimir Klitschko bids farewell, vows to honour her for daughter Kaya: 'Left too soon'

Klitschko mourns Panettiere, pledges to keep her memory alive for daughter Kaya
Wladimir Klitschko has broken his silence following the death of his former partner Hayden Panettiere, sharing a heartfelt message that called the actress "talented" and said she had "left this world far too soon."
The retired heavyweight boxing champion, who co-parents an 11-year-old daughter with Panettiere, said their family was navigating "profound shock and grief" in the wake of her passing.
Panettiere was found dead on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina, at age 36. Authorities have said nothing so far points to foul play. Dispatch audio indicated first responders were called for a "cardiac arrest" and worked to revive her following a suspected "overdose." The Greenville County Coroner's Office later confirmed that emergency crews treated a woman in "cardiac arrest" and that her autopsy revealed "no signs of trauma" — though an official cause of death has yet to be released. Panettiere had spoken openly for years about her struggles with substance abuse.
In a post shared on X, Klitschko wrote that news of her "tragic death saddens me deeply," adding that although the two were no longer together, she remained "an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya."
He went on to praise her career, noting she had built success through "immense talent" while contending with "the darker sides of a very demanding industry."
Klitschko and Panettiere crossed paths at a Los Angeles party in 2009 — she was 19 at the time, and he was more than a decade older. The couple got engaged in 2013 and welcomed their daughter the following year, though they never wed. In his statement, Klitschko promised to keep her memory alive for their daughter, writing that he would always speak of her mother "with respect" and ensure Kaya remembers who she was.
He also offered condolences to Panettiere's family and fans, remarking that people as "young and talented" as her should never have to go so soon, before asking the public to give the family "privacy" as they grieve. He closed with a simple farewell: "Rest easy, Hayden."
The statement read:
"She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya. She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives. To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was. I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden's parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today. Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon. I ask everyone to please respect our family's feelings and privacy during this incredibly difficult time. For now, this is all I wish to say. Thank you to everyone who is supporting my family and expressing their sincere condolences. Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace."
Panettiere's years with Klitschko were not without hardship. After Kaya's birth, the actress battled severe postpartum depression and leaned heavily on alcohol to cope. Klitschko stepped in to help her access treatment, but by the time their daughter turned three, he had asked Panettiere to hand over custody — a request she agreed to, though not without deep pain.
In her memoir, published earlier this year, Panettiere described the separation from her daughter as among the hardest chapters of her life, writing that living apart from Kaya had been "the most gut-wrenching experience of my life." She admitted to wrestling with grief over the parent she'd hoped to become, writing candidly that "no one should ever have to raise a child on FaceTime." Even so, she maintained that her connection with Kaya never wavered, insisting the two shared a bond that stayed "incredibly strong" despite the distance.