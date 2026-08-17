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UAE expresses solidarity with Zimbabwe, conveys condolences over victims of capsized ferry

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

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UAE expresses solidarity with Zimbabwe, conveys condolences over victims of capsized ferry

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Zimbabwe over a capsized passenger ferry in Lake Kariba, which resulted in dozens of deaths, injuries, and missing people.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Republic of Zimbabwe and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

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