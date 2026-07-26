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UAE expresses solidarity with Syria after deadly bus crash

MoFA offers condolences to the victims' families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery

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People and first responders inspecting the damage at the scene of the collision of two passenger buses on the Damascus-Deir Ezzor road between the Sukhna and Palmyra areas.
People and first responders inspecting the damage at the scene of the collision of two passenger buses on the Damascus-Deir Ezzor road between the Sukhna and Palmyra areas.
SANA/AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Syria over the victims of a collision between two passenger buses on the Damascus-Deir Ezzor highway, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

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