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At least 35 killed after two buses collide in Syria

Security forces and civilians among victims in Damascus-Deir Ezzor crash

Last updated:
AFP
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Representational image.
Representational image.
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Damascus: Syrian state media said at least 35 people were killed on Saturday when two buses collided in the central-eastern region of the country.

State television reported "the death of 35 people and the injury of 27 others in a preliminary toll from a collision of two passenger buses on the Damascus-Deir Ezzor road between the Sukhna and Palmyra areas," while the interior ministry said the crash was between "a bus carrying a number of internal security forces personnel and a civilian bus".

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