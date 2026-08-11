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Syria sentences ousted president Bashar Al Assad to death in absentia

Criminal court also hands death sentences to Maher Al Assad and former officials

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Syria's ousted president Bashar Al Assad and former regime's other senior officials have been sentenced to death.
Syria's ousted president Bashar Al Assad and former regime's other senior officials have been sentenced to death.
AFP-LOUAI BESHARA

Dubai: A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced former President Bashar Al Assad to death in absentia, alongside his brother Maher and former senior security official Atef Najib, in a landmark case linked to the violent crackdown during Syria’s 2011 uprising.

The Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus handed down the sentences after a trial involving Najib, the former head of political security in the southern province of Daraa, and other defendants, some of whom were tried in absentia.

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Najib, a cousin of Bashar Al Assad, faced charges including murder, torture and arbitrary detention stemming from the suppression of protests in Daraa in 2011. He was also accused in connection with the arrest and torture of children whose detention helped ignite demonstrations that developed into the nationwide uprising.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Najib, Bashar al-Assad, Maher al-Assad and other defendants during a hearing last week, citing accusations that included crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Najib was arrested by Syria’s new authorities in January 2025 after the collapse of Assad’s government in December 2024. His public trial began at the Palace of Justice in Damascus in April 2026.

Tuesday’s ruling marks one of the most significant judicial proceedings against senior figures from the former Syrian government since Assad was ousted.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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