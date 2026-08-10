GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Senior Iranian academic claims US is preparing military action against Iran

Mohammad Marandi says Iran is monitoring alleged regional military movements

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iranian geopolitical analyst says Iran believes US forces and assets in several regional countries, are being mobilised for a possible military operation against Iran.
Iranian geopolitical analyst says Iran believes US forces and assets in several regional countries, are being mobilised for a possible military operation against Iran.
Supplied

Dubai: A senior Iranian academic has claimed that Tehran is monitoring preparations for a potential US-led military operation against Iran, warning that the country is ready to respond with force if attacked.

Mohammad Marandi, professor of North American Studies and dean of the Faculty of World Studies at the University of Tehran, claimed in a post on X that Iran believes US forces and assets in several regional countries, are being mobilised for a possible military operation against Iran. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Marandi did not provide evidence to support his claim, and there has been no immediate public confirmation from the United States regarding preparations for such an operation. 

His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and continued speculation over the possibility of further military escalation involving Iran.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Iran

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A vessel operates in the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on civilian tankers and merchant ships have sharply disrupted shipping. Iran is keeping the strategic waterway largely closed as it seeks to use control of Hormuz as leverage in negotiations with the United States.

Iran’s Hormuz strategy: Keep Trump from walking away

4m read
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (File Photo/Reuters)

Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

10m read
Iran’s demands could force US President Donald Trump to decide whether to make concessions or tolerate continued disruption to a waterway central to global energy supplies.

Will Trump meet Iran’s latest price to reopen Hormuz?

3m read
A man sits on a surfboard as a container ship and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, in Iran.

US-Iran conflict: Key updates for UAE residents

4m read