Mohammad Marandi says Iran is monitoring alleged regional military movements
Dubai: A senior Iranian academic has claimed that Tehran is monitoring preparations for a potential US-led military operation against Iran, warning that the country is ready to respond with force if attacked.
Mohammad Marandi, professor of North American Studies and dean of the Faculty of World Studies at the University of Tehran, claimed in a post on X that Iran believes US forces and assets in several regional countries, are being mobilised for a possible military operation against Iran.
Marandi did not provide evidence to support his claim, and there has been no immediate public confirmation from the United States regarding preparations for such an operation.
His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and continued speculation over the possibility of further military escalation involving Iran.