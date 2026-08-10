Al Jazira announce three-year deal with New Balance

Speaking on the agreement, Tariq Mohammed Al Muhairi stated: "We believe that this partnership with New Balance will mark the beginning of a new phase of strategic collaboration and the nurturing of footballing and sporting talent at all levels, including the first football team, the football academy, and the Other Sports teams.

This partnership will ensure that the needs of all teams are met in all local, regional, and international competitions, with the latest sportswear and footwear. Our partnership will support the first football team, the academy, and the team sports teams at Al Jazira Club."

He explained that New Balance was selected because of its long-standing expertise in the sports industry and its reputation for producing innovative footwear, clothing and accessories to high standards of quality and craftsmanship.

He also highlighted the brand’s use of advanced technology and continued investment in modern manufacturing methods to improve the quality of its sporting products.

From his side, Stuart Henwood, Senior Director and General Manager, New Balance MEAI said: “Al Jazira Club has an incredible legacy, an unwavering commitment to developing home-grown talent and a deep connection with its community, which are values that closely align with New Balance.

“As we continue to grow our football presence across the Middle East, this partnership represents another important milestone. Al Jazira strengthens our commitment to investing in the future of the game in the MEAI region and communities.

“Through this partnership, we're not just supporting one of the UAE's most iconic clubs, we're helping enable and equip a new breed of grassroots movement, inspiring more young people to discover the game, develop their potential and pursue their passion”.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.