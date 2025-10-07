UAE President reviews design for new Al Jazira Club Stadium

The project briefing at Qasr Al Bahr was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and several senior officials.