Indian expat in Dubai denied anticipatory bail in Kerala wife's suicide abetment case

Court finds prima facie material indicating alleged involvement of husband working in UAE
Dubai: A sessions court in Kerala has denied anticipatory bail to a Dubai-based Indian expat accused of abetting the suicide of his 20-year-old wife, while granting pre-arrest bail to his parents, who are also named in the case.
He and his family had moved court for anticipatory bail to prevent their arrest.
In a copy of the court order seen by Gulf News, the Sessions Court in Thalassery held that there was prima facie material indicating the alleged involvement of the husband in the case.
However, the court found that, at this stage of the investigation, there was no credible material to establish the involvement of his parents.
The case relates to the death of Fathimath Riza, who died by suicide on July 28, just over six months after her marriage.
According to the prosecution, Riza was allegedly subjected to mental and physical cruelty after questioning her husband's alleged drug use and his alleged relationships with other women.
Investigators told the court that she had left behind a suicide note and had also sent a WhatsApp message to a friend before her death, describing the treatment she allegedly endured.
In rejecting the husband's plea for anticipatory bail, the court observed that the material collected during the investigation, including the suicide note and the WhatsApp message, disclosed prima facie involvement in the alleged abetment of suicide.
The court also noted that the suicide note did not contain any allegations against the husband's parents.
Riza's family had accused her in-laws of forcing her to hide her suffering and a previous suicide attempt, which they claim to have learned of only after her death.
While the prosecution argued that their role was still under investigation, the judge said there was currently no credible material linking them to the alleged offences.
The parents were granted anticipatory bail subject to conditions, including cooperating with the investigation, appearing before the investigating officer for questioning, not contacting the deceased's relatives, and not influencing witnesses.
During the hearing, counsel for the accused husband argued that the couple had shared a happy marriage and denied the allegations against him.
The defence also submitted that he had travelled from Dubai to attend his wife's funeral after learning of her death and had subsequently returned to the UAE because of his employment.
The defence maintained that all three accused had been falsely implicated.
The latest order follows the Look Out Circular issued by Kerala Police against A.P.C, as the investigation into the young woman's death continues.
The allegations against the accused remain under investigation and are yet to be tested in court. Meanwhile, A.P.C remains unreachable for comments.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please seek help. Contact a trusted friend, family member, or reach out to a mental health helpline in your country for support.