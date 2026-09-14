Non-compliance may result in appropriate legal action, devotees told in safety guidelines
Dubai: Hindu Temple Dubai has issued a set of compliance and safety guidelines for Indian expat devotees celebrating Ganesha Chaturthi 2026, urging them to keep celebrations eco-friendly, safe and considerate of neighbours in the UAE.
Both Hindu Temple Dubai and the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi will hold special prayer sessions to mark the festival, giving the large Indian expat community and wider Hindu community from their neighbouring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka an opportunity to come together and celebrate.
Among the key directives, the temple has asked devotees to “use only eco-friendly Ganesha idols."
The place of worship has described it as a meaningful way of expressing devotion while protecting the environment.
Residents have also been reminded to ensure that “all necessary safety and security measures are taken care of during the celebrations and pooja.”
The guidelines place strong emphasis on being mindful of others while celebrating.
The temple has appealed to devotees “to be considerate of our neighbours and the surrounding community,”
It has also been to ensure that celebrations do not cause inconvenience or disturbance.
In a move aimed at maintaining harmony within residential communities, the temple has asked residents to “avoid processions outside the house or on public streets.”
It has further requested that devotees not to use drums, loudspeakers, or musical instruments that may disturb or inconvenience others nearby.
On idol immersion, the temple said: “After completing the pooja, please immerse the Ganesha idol at home only."
The water used for immersion, it added, can be respectfully used for watering plants.
Devotees have been clearly told “not to immerse Ganesha idols in public places, ponds, backwaters, beaches, or the sea.”
The temple has urged all believers to follow the guidelines along with all applicable UAE regulations,
“Non-compliance may result in appropriate legal action against individuals or groups, as applicable,” the temple warned.