First domestic and Kuwait flights mark return of services after years of closure
Damascus: Syria has reopened Deir Ezzor International Airport after completing rehabilitation and maintenance works, restoring domestic and international air services following a closure of nearly 14 years, the country's General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport announced.
The airport welcomed its first domestic flight, operated by Syrian Air from Damascus International Airport, marking the resumption of scheduled services between the two cities.
It also received its first international flight from Kuwait, also operated by Syrian Air, signalling the return of international operations, according to the state news agency SANA.
The aviation authority said the reopening is part of efforts to expand Syria's air transport network, revive domestic aviation, facilitate passenger travel and support economic and investment activity while strengthening links between Syrian provinces and international destinations.