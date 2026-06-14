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Etihad Airways launches Abu Dhabi-Damascus service

Four weekly flights to Damascus on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Etihad Airways operates four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Etihad Airways operates four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
AFP

Etihad Airways on Sunday launched its new service between Abu Dhabi and Damascus, expanding its presence in the Levant and strengthening air links between the UAE and one of the region’s oldest and most historically significant cities.

The airline will operate four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays using its modern Airbus A321 aircraft, offering passengers enhanced comfort and operational efficiency.

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The airline said the route responds to growing demand from the Syrian community residing across the UAE, as well as from business travellers and families seeking direct connections between the two capitals.

The Abu Dhabi-Damascus service is the latest addition to Etihad’s rapidly expanding global network and forms part of the carrier’s strategy to strengthen its presence in key markets while enhancing connectivity between Abu Dhabi and destinations worldwide.

 Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the launch underlined Etihad’s commitment to improving regional connectivity and providing convenient travel options for passengers. He described Damascus as one of the region’s oldest cities and one rich in cultural and historical heritage.

Passengers travelling from Damascus will also benefit from onward connections through Abu Dhabi to more than 70 destinations across Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America via Etihad’s network, supported by the facilities and streamlined processes at Zayed International Airport.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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