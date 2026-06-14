Four weekly flights to Damascus on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
Etihad Airways on Sunday launched its new service between Abu Dhabi and Damascus, expanding its presence in the Levant and strengthening air links between the UAE and one of the region’s oldest and most historically significant cities.
The airline will operate four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays using its modern Airbus A321 aircraft, offering passengers enhanced comfort and operational efficiency.
The airline said the route responds to growing demand from the Syrian community residing across the UAE, as well as from business travellers and families seeking direct connections between the two capitals.
The Abu Dhabi-Damascus service is the latest addition to Etihad’s rapidly expanding global network and forms part of the carrier’s strategy to strengthen its presence in key markets while enhancing connectivity between Abu Dhabi and destinations worldwide.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the launch underlined Etihad’s commitment to improving regional connectivity and providing convenient travel options for passengers. He described Damascus as one of the region’s oldest cities and one rich in cultural and historical heritage.
Passengers travelling from Damascus will also benefit from onward connections through Abu Dhabi to more than 70 destinations across Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America via Etihad’s network, supported by the facilities and streamlined processes at Zayed International Airport.