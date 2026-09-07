Police evacuated and closed the judicial complex as authorities continued investigation
Dubai: A man was shot dead inside a criminal courtroom in the Syrian city of Latakia on Monday in what authorities said appeared to be an act of revenge, while a police officer was also wounded.
The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that gunfire erupted inside the Criminal Court at the city’s judicial complex, killing one person and injuring a police officer.
A source at Syria’s Interior Ministry said preliminary investigations indicated that the shooting was linked to a revenge dispute, while the gunman fled the scene.
Syrian media reported that the shooter opened fire on the man accused of killing his brother while the latter was appearing before the criminal court.
According to those reports, the assailant used a handgun he had concealed and shot the defendant, killing him at the scene.
Police forces were deployed throughout the courthouse following the shooting.
Authorities evacuated and closed the judicial complex as a precaution to protect civilians, while investigators continued working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack and locate the gunman.