GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Syrian man kills brother’s murderer during Latakia court hearing

Police evacuated and closed the judicial complex as authorities continued investigation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Preliminary investigations indicated that the shooting was linked to a revenge dispute, while the gunman fled the scene.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the shooting was linked to a revenge dispute, while the gunman fled the scene.
Supplied

Dubai: A man was shot dead inside a criminal courtroom in the Syrian city of Latakia on Monday in what authorities said appeared to be an act of revenge, while a police officer was also wounded.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that gunfire erupted inside the Criminal Court at the city’s judicial complex, killing one person and injuring a police officer.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

A source at Syria’s Interior Ministry said preliminary investigations indicated that the shooting was linked to a revenge dispute, while the gunman fled the scene.

Syrian media reported that the shooter opened fire on the man accused of killing his brother while the latter was appearing before the criminal court.

According to those reports, the assailant used a handgun he had concealed and shot the defendant, killing him at the scene.

Police forces were deployed throughout the courthouse following the shooting.

Authorities evacuated and closed the judicial complex as a precaution to protect civilians, while investigators continued working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack and locate the gunman.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Syria

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Arada's project in New Damascus features a 700,000 square metre park.

Arada’s $7 billion Syria project marks major new move

3m read
Mazloum Abdi (front), leader of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), arrives before a televised speech at the People's Palace in Damascus on August 25, 2026.

Syria president appoints Kurdish leader Abdi as adviser

2m read
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) held hundreds of alleged Daesh members and relatives.

Syrian leader dissolves force that led Daesh fight

3m read
The Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus found Wassim Al Assad guilty of offences including multiple premeditated murders and acts of torture and brutality, Syrian Arab News Agency Sana said on Tuesday.

Syria sentences Wassim Al Assad to death for war crimes

1m read