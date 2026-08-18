It is the first in-person death sentence against an Al Assad family member
Dubai: A Syrian court sentenced Wassim Al Assad, a cousin of ousted ruler Bashar Al Assad, to death after convicting him of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the country’s nearly 14-year conflict.
The Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus found Wassim Al Assad guilty of offences including multiple premeditated murders and acts of torture and brutality, Syrian Arab News Agency Sana said on Tuesday.
Judge Fakhr Al Din Al Aryan said the crimes included “murder accompanied by torture and brutality” and were classified as crimes against humanity and war crimes.
Footage from the hearing showed Wassim Al Assad in a defendant’s cage as judges delivered the sentence following an in-person trial.
The ruling makes him the first member of the Assad family to receive a death sentence while appearing personally before a Syrian court since the fall of Bashar Al Assad’s government in December 2024.
Bashar Al Assad and his brother Maher Al Assad have also received death sentences, but were tried in absentia. Bashar Al Assad fled to Russia after his government was toppled in December 2024.
The verdict against Wassim Al Assad comes as Syria’s new authorities pursue former officials and figures associated with the Assad government over alleged crimes committed during the conflict.