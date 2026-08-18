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Syrian court sentences Bashar Al Assad’s cousin Wassim to death for war crimes

It is the first in-person death sentence against an Al Assad family member

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus found Wassim Al Assad guilty of offences including multiple premeditated murders and acts of torture and brutality, Syrian Arab News Agency Sana said on Tuesday.
The Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus found Wassim Al Assad guilty of offences including multiple premeditated murders and acts of torture and brutality, Syrian Arab News Agency Sana said on Tuesday.
Sana

Dubai: A Syrian court sentenced Wassim Al Assad, a cousin of ousted ruler Bashar Al Assad, to death after convicting him of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the country’s nearly 14-year conflict.

The Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus found Wassim Al Assad guilty of offences including multiple premeditated murders and acts of torture and brutality, Syrian Arab News Agency Sana said on Tuesday.

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Judge Fakhr Al Din Al Aryan said the crimes included “murder accompanied by torture and brutality” and were classified as crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Footage from the hearing showed Wassim Al Assad in a defendant’s cage as judges delivered the sentence following an in-person trial.

The ruling makes him the first member of the Assad family to receive a death sentence while appearing personally before a Syrian court since the fall of Bashar Al Assad’s government in December 2024.

Bashar Al Assad and his brother Maher Al Assad have also received death sentences, but were tried in absentia. Bashar Al Assad fled to Russia after his government was toppled in December 2024.

The verdict against Wassim Al Assad comes as Syria’s new authorities pursue former officials and figures associated with the Assad government over alleged crimes committed during the conflict.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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