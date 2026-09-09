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UAE President arrives in Germany on state visit

He was accorded an official reception upon arrival

Last updated:
WAM
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Berlin today on a state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

Upon entering German airspace, His Highness’ aircraft was joined by an escort of German military aircraft in a gesture of welcome.

He was accorded an official reception upon arrival, with a ceremony featuring a 21-gun salute and a guard of honour.

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The delegation accompanying His Highness includes Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Ahmed Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, and a number of other UAE officials.

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