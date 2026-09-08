UAE and Germany: Building a partnership for the next 50 years

As the UAE continues to expand its non-oil trade, Germany remains a natural partner, combining its position as one of Europe’s leading industrial economies with a strong, export-oriented economic model. However, as the recent regional conflict has shown, freedom of navigation is paramount to the economic security of both the region and Europe. Germany, like much of the global community, has not remained immune to rising inflation as a result of the US-led war against Iran, particularly through higher energy costs. Considering the recent unravelling of the MoU and subsequent attacks against global shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, increased diplomatic efforts to deepen security ties and increase investments in anti-drone technology and air defence systems remain critical to both the UAE’s security and the protection of open international waterways.