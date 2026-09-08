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Former UAE Ambassador to Germany Al Mahmoud on UAE–German ties: A decade of strategic partnership, political dialogue, and economic cooperation

UAE–Germany ties evolve with growing trust, dialogue and shared interests

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Mohammed Ahmed Al Mahmoud
Mohammed Ahmed Al Mahmoud
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Mohammed Ahmed Al Mahmoud, former UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, affirmed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to Germany represents a significant milestone in the relations between the two countries. Through the establishment of the strategic partnership and the intensification of high-level visits and institutional cooperation over the following decade, to the strong partnership the two countries share today, mutual trust and common interests have remained the enduring pillars of the relationship.

He added: “This state visit holds particular significance for me, as it offers an opportunity to witness how the efforts launched more than five decades ago have evolved and how UAE–German relations have developed into a firmly-established and forward-looking partnership. This visit also provides an important opportunity to continue building on the progress achieved and to unlock new avenues for cooperation in the areas of economy, investment, technology, energy, education, and innovation, thereby advancing our shared interests and supporting the aspirations of both leaderships and their peoples.”

Al Mahmoud concluded by stating that the strength of UAE–German relations lies in their ability to evolve in response to changing circumstances while preserving the principles of respect, trust, and dialogue. He affirmed that state visit represents a new chapter in a partnership launched years ago that continues to shape a more prosperous and brighter future.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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