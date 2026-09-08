Mohamed bin Zayed’s Germany visit: A partnership moving towards a multi-dimensional strategic alliance

UAE and Germany established ties in 1972, later upgrading them to a strategic partnership
The visit of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Federal Republic of Germany, scheduled to begin tomorrow, September 9, 2026, carries significance that extends well beyond the framework of traditional bilateral visits, given its timing, the nature of the issues on its agenda, and the positions occupied by both the UAE and Germany in the regional and international systems.
The visit comes at a time of profound transformation in the balance of economic, political, security, energy and technological power, as Abu Dhabi and Berlin move to broaden their partnership from strong political and economic ties towards a more comprehensive model based on interconnected strategic interests and complementary capabilities.
During the visit, the UAE President is scheduled to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, as well as regional and international developments of common interest.
To understand the significance of the visit, it is important to place it within the historical trajectory of UAE-German relations.
The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1972, and ties gradually evolved until the announcement of their strategic partnership in 2004. The partnership subsequently entered a more advanced phase, with cooperation expanding to include the economy, investment, energy, industry, technology, innovation, education, culture and tourism.
The UAE President’s visit, therefore, is not about establishing a new relationship, but about redefining the next phase of an existing relationship built on a strong institutional and political foundation.
This is one of the visit’s most important implications: the transition from a partnership based on cooperation across multiple sectors to one in which these sectors are increasingly integrated and aligned with shared strategic objectives.
Germany is not simply Europe’s largest economy from the UAE’s perspective, nor is the UAE merely a Gulf market for Germany. Both sides possess strategic assets that can be more closely integrated: German technology, industry, scientific research and engineering expertise on one side, and capital, investment, energy, infrastructure, geographical positioning and access to regional markets on the other.
Economic figures are among the strongest indicators that the relationship is moving to a deeper level.
Bilateral trade between the UAE and Germany exceeded €13.56 billion in 2025, while German imports from the UAE increased by more than 50 per cent during the same year. The UAE market is also home to around 2,000 German companies, many of which use the country as a regional platform to serve markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
These figures are significant because they show that economic relations are no longer confined to traditional trade in goods. Instead, they are increasingly linked to production, investment and distribution networks spanning multiple geographical regions.
From the German perspective, the UAE represents a gateway to one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions. Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, views Germany as a centre of industrial, engineering and technological expertise, as well as the largest economy in Europe.
This dimension has become even more important as Germany seeks to diversify its trade and investment relationships, reduce dependence on specific markets and sources, and strengthen its industrial and technological competitiveness.
The German government has stressed that diversifying international trade relations and strengthening investment in technology, infrastructure and industrial transformation form part of its economic agenda.
The nature of the German economy’s needs is changing significantly.
Berlin faces challenges linked to energy costs, industrial competitiveness, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, infrastructure modernisation and the need for major investments in future-oriented sectors.
The UAE, by contrast, possesses substantial investment capacity and the ability to finance long-term projects, in addition to its position as a global hub for energy, logistics, trade, financial services and technology.
During his visit to the UAE in February 2026, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the importance of reciprocal investments, pointing to significant potential for investment in Germany and for German investments in the region. He also noted rising investment and demand involving German companies.
The UAE-German economic relationship can therefore be viewed as one of complementarity between capital and markets on one side, and industrial and technological expertise on the other.
This complementarity is among the areas most likely to move to a new level during the UAE President’s visit.
UAE-German relations cannot be analysed independently of the major transformations taking place in the energy sector.
Germany, as a major industrial power, needs to ensure energy security while simultaneously seeking to accelerate the transition towards more sustainable sources.
The UAE, meanwhile, has developed advanced capabilities in renewable energy, hydrogen and low-carbon technologies, alongside its traditional position as a major energy producer.
This creates broad scope for cooperation that goes beyond simply supplying energy and towards reshaping the energy system itself.
The UAE-German cooperation agenda points to growing interest in renewable energy, clean technologies and advanced industry, making it possible for the relationship to evolve from cooperation on supply security towards collaboration on technology, investment and future energy infrastructure.
The two sides have already discussed cooperation in renewable energy, food security, advanced science and technology, as well as trade, investment and industry, including during talks in March 2026.
Technology may be the sector that gives UAE-German relations an even more strategic dimension in the years ahead.
The UAE views artificial intelligence and advanced technologies as key drivers of the future economy, while Germany is seeking to maintain its position as a global industrial power by integrating AI into industry, manufacturing, research and development.
The German government’s 2026 economic agenda has highlighted the importance of digital transformation and artificial intelligence, as well as investment in data centres, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies.
At the same time, UAE-German cooperation has already made progress in science, technology and innovation, including high-level discussions on emerging technologies, scientific research and advanced technologies.
This opens the door to a different model of cooperation.
The UAE can provide capital, platforms, infrastructure and the ability to test and deploy technologies, while Germany offers a deep industrial and scientific base, together with advanced engineering and research capabilities.
Artificial intelligence could therefore become more than an economic sector; it could serve as a tool for reshaping the industrial partnership itself.
The significance of the UAE President’s visit is not limited to economics and technology.
The UAE and Germany operate in an increasingly complex regional and international environment in which Middle East crises intersect with energy security, maritime routes, international trade and competition among major powers.
UAE-German contacts during 2026 have demonstrated that security and political issues are becoming an increasingly important part of the strategic dialogue between the two countries.
During meetings between UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and German officials, discussions addressed regional security and stability, international maritime security, energy supply chains, regional crises and the need for diplomatic solutions.
Berlin has also expressed solidarity with the UAE in the face of security threats it encountered during 2026.
This reflects an important evolution: the UAE-German partnership is no longer primarily economic in nature, but is increasingly linked to a shared understanding of regional and international stability.
From the UAE perspective, relations with Germany also carry a broader European dimension.
Germany is the largest economy in the European Union, meaning that deepening the partnership with Berlin could generate an impact extending beyond bilateral relations towards wider UAE-EU cooperation.
This comes as the UAE and the European Union continue negotiations on a strategic partnership agreement, alongside broader trade and investment cooperation.
The two sides formally launched negotiations on a UAE-EU strategic partnership agreement in December 2025, covering trade, investment, energy, innovation, the green and digital transitions, and artificial intelligence.
Germany can therefore be viewed as one of the most influential gateways for strengthening the UAE’s economic and investment presence in Europe.
Conversely, German companies can benefit from the UAE as a hub for accessing wider markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
The timing itself is not a secondary detail.. The visit follows a series of high-level contacts between the two countries during 2026, including meetings between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and German officials, Chancellor Merz’s visit to the UAE in February, and continuing economic and technological discussions between government institutions and the private sectors of both countries.
Last August, the two sides also discussed untapped opportunities in trade, investment and technology and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership.
The UAE President’s visit can therefore be viewed as the culmination of a process of political, economic and institutional preparation rather than an isolated event.
The German Chancellery’s announcement that Chancellor Merz’s talks with the UAE President would focus on developing the strategic partnership and deepening economic relations, alongside joint efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East, further underlines the breadth of the visit’s political agenda.
The key indicator to watch during the visit is the extent to which both sides can transform their strategic partnership into an interconnected network of interests that cannot easily be separated.
Influential alliances in the emerging international system are no longer measured solely by political treaties or defence agreements. They are increasingly defined by countries’ ability to build shared interests in:
Energy and security of supply
Investment and financing
Technology and artificial intelligence
Industry and advanced manufacturing
Scientific research and innovation
Food and water security
Digital infrastructure
Transport and logistics
Space
Regional stability and maritime security
What is notable is that most of these sectors are already part of the UAE-German cooperation agenda.
This means that the next challenge is not identifying areas of cooperation, but raising the level of implementation and turning agreements into measurable projects and initiatives.
While governments can establish the political frameworks for a partnership, the private sector is ultimately capable of turning those frameworks into sustainable economic value.
In this context, recent moves are particularly significant.
In July 2026, the UAE side held more than 15 meetings with senior executives and German institutions, focusing on trade, investment, industrial cooperation, innovation and emerging technologies.
This suggests that the next phase could see a shift from the diplomacy of agreements to the diplomacy of projects — moving from declarations of intent to identifying the companies, projects, investments and value chains that will form the backbone of the relationship.
Based on the trajectory of bilateral relations this year, four potential strategic outcomes can be identified:
First: Deepening the economic partnership.
This could involve increasing reciprocal investments, expanding trade and strengthening industrial and technological cooperation.
Second: Building a joint agenda for future technologies.
Particular emphasis could be placed on artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, scientific research and digital infrastructure.
Third: Expanding energy cooperation.
This would go beyond supply security to include clean energy, hydrogen and low-carbon technologies.
Fourth: Expanding political coordination.
This could focus particularly on Gulf and Middle East security, maritime security, regional crises and maintaining channels for dialogue and diplomatic solutions.
A visit that could shape the next 20 years
The real significance of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to Germany lies in the fact that it comes at a moment when the definition of international power and partnership is changing.
Economic power is no longer separate from technology. Energy is no longer separate from security. Investment is no longer separate from politics. Supply chains have become part of national security, while artificial intelligence has emerged as a key determinant of national competitiveness.
Against this backdrop, the UAE and Germany have an opportunity to build a new model of relations between an emerging Gulf state with substantial investment capabilities and a globally strategic location, and a major European industrial power with a broad technological, research and industrial base.
The exceptional importance of the visit therefore lies not simply in the fact that it is a state visit by the UAE President to Germany, but in its potential to mark a transition from a strategic partnership to a multi-dimensional economic, technological and political alliance.
While Berlin has emphasised that developing the strategic partnership, deepening economic relations, and working together for peace and stability in the Middle East will be at the forefront of Chancellor Merz’s discussions with the UAE President, the economic and institutional foundations already in place provide both sides with a broad platform on which to build.
The key question raised by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit is therefore not whether UAE-German relations are strategic — that has already become an institutional and political reality.
The question is how far this strategy can be transformed into a network of interests, projects and alliances that gives both countries greater weight in shaping the economics and politics of the international system over the coming decade.
It is precisely from this perspective that the visit acquires its exceptional character: it looks at UAE-German relations not merely as the product of more than five decades of cooperation, but as a platform for building a more ambitious partnership for the next phase.