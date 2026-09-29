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Jackie Chan is alive: Fake ‘1954-2026’ death posts go viral worldwide

Jackie Chan, whose real name is Fang Shilong, is alive and active.

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Jackie Chan is alive: Fake ‘1954-2026’ death posts go viral worldwide
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Dubai: A bizarre social media hoax claiming legendary Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan has died has gone viral, prompting renewed questions about the actor’s wellbeing.

Posts featuring a black-and-white image of Chan alongside the dates “1954-2026” have circulated widely online, falsely suggesting that the 72-year-old actor has passed away.

There is no credible evidence that Chan has died. The actor, whose real name is Fang Shilong, is alive and continues to make public appearances and work on upcoming projects.

The false claims spread rapidly across social media platforms, with some posts attracting millions of views. One widely circulated post reportedly received more than 3.8 million views within five hours.

How the hoax spread

The fake death reports appear to have been fuelled by the circulation of the memorial-style image bearing Chan’s name and the years of his birth and alleged death.

Such death hoaxes involving major international celebrities frequently spread rapidly online, particularly when posts use realistic-looking tribute images without providing a credible source.

Chan’s most recent widely reported public appearance was in Singapore on July 7, when he made a surprise visit to Pei Chun Public School.

According to Singapore’s The Straits Times, Chan visited the school as part of an event organised by the Lim Family Foundation and interacted with more than 900 students.

Videos from the visit showed the actor singing his song “Hard to Say Goodbye” and speaking with students and staff.

The appearance provides a recent, documented public record of Chan, contradicting the viral claims that he has died.

Chan, one of the world's best-known action stars, has enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades, appearing in films including “Rush Hour”, “Police Story” and “Drunken Master”.

The actor remains active in the entertainment industry, while unverified claims about his death continue to circulate online.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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