“How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” Fox asked his followers. “Do you…A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts you are fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself, I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike.” He shared.