The actor is alive after a tribute clip caused brief misinformation online
Dubai: Fans of actor Michael J. Fox were briefly alarmed after a CNN video titled “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox” was published across the network’s platforms and distribution channels, despite the fact that the actor is alive.
The 64-year-old, globally recognised for his roles in Family Ties, Spin City, and the Back to the Future films, had not died. The video’s wording and framing, however, led some viewers to momentarily believe otherwise before the content was quickly removed.
A spokesperson for the channel later clarified the mistake in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying the package had been published in error. The network confirmed it was taken down shortly after and issued an apology to Fox and his family for the confusion.
The video itself was a tribute-style segment, featuring clips and narration spanning Fox’s career from his breakout as Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties to his global fame as Marty McFly in Back to the Future. It also reflected on his long career shift toward advocacy following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.
Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 and publicly revealed his condition in 1998. He later stepped back from full-time acting, including leaving Spin City in 2000 as his symptoms progressed, and went on to become one of the world’s most prominent voices for Parkinson’s research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
The video highlighted this later phase of his life as a “third act,” focusing on his humanitarian work and impact on stem cell research advocacy. It also referenced his 2022 Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, recognising his contributions beyond acting.
Fox himself later responded on Threads, posting a tongue-in-cheek message questioning how one is supposed to react upon “seeing CNN report your death.”
“How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” Fox asked his followers. “Do you…A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts you are fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself, I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike.” He shared.
The incident was also notable given Fox’s recent public appearance just the night before. He attended PaleyFest in Los Angeles with the cast of Shrinking for a Season 3 panel, where he appeared alongside co-stars and spoke about his experience on the series. Fox joined the Apple TV+ show this year in a guest role opposite Harrison Ford.
At the panel, series creator Bill Lawrence mentioned the possibility of Fox returning for a future season in some capacity. Fox responded positively, indicating he would be open to it and describing it as something he would “love” to do.