Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick dies at 35 after battle with motor neurone disease

Patrick has also featured in Blue Lights and This Town
Actor and writer Michael Patrick, known for his appearance in Game of Thrones, has died at 35 following a long battle with motor neurone disease.
The Irish performer died at the Northern Ireland Hospice, where he had been receiving care in his final days. His wife, Naomi Sheehan, confirmed the news in a deeply moving Instagram post on Wednesday, April 8. Patrick had been diagnosed with the condition on February 1, 2023.
“Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” Sheehan wrote. “He was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”
Motor neurone disease (MND) is a progressive illness that damages the nerve cells responsible for essential functions, including movement, speech, swallowing and breathing.
In her tribute, Sheehan referred to him as an inspiration, and called him a 'titan' of a ginger-haired man.
“It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life,” she wrote. “He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.”
She also thanked those who stood by them through the years, closing her message with a quote Patrick cherished from Brendan Behan.
“We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years,” she wrote. “Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan and this feels appropriate now: ‘The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.’ So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love.”
In November 2025, friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of Patrick’s care after he underwent a tracheostomy, a procedure to assist breathing as the disease progressed.
The fundraiser outlined the intensive, round-the-clock care required following the procedure, initially aiming to raise around £100,000. It ultimately surpassed expectations, bringing in more than £110,487.
Earlier this year, in what would become his final social media post, Patrick spoke about his condition and the difficult decisions he faced. He revealed that his neurologist had estimated he might have about a year to live, though he remained hopeful.
He wrote,“3 years of having mnd. Still shite craic. Health update: Basically me and @nomsheehan were in hospital for over a week there – speaking to doctors and getting tests done etc. Talking about risks and implications of getting the trache put in. What day to day life would be like after the operation. In short I’m not going ahead with the tracheostomy.”
He went on to detail the challenges behind that choice.
“I had confirmation from it would be around 6-12 months before I could get home due to lack of staffing resources. Thanks so much to everyone who helped push this – from senior social workers, to politicians, to the chief executive of the hospital. Everyone has tried so hard, but there just isn’t the staff.”
Patrick also shared the prognosis he had received, while holding on to optimism.
“Also, my neurologist gave us the news that I likely have about 1 year left (obviously he can’t say for definite and we still have hope for the drug trial to buy some more time too). So I don’t want to risk a significant amount of that time being in a hospital bed.”
He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he had received.
“Thanks so much for all the donations to the GoFundMe, even though I didn’t go ahead with the trachesotomy – it will still go towards providing me with specialist care as I enter the final stages of life. I’m still overwhelmed by all your generosity.”
And even then, his tone remained positive.
“Anyway – still lots to live for and lots planned – here’s my wee godson Micheál visiting me in hospital.”