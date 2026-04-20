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Days of Our Lives actor Patrick Muldoon dies at 57

Muldoon worked across television and film over a career spanning more than three decades.

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Muldoon also appeared as Richard Hart on Melrose Place.
Muldoon also appeared as Richard Hart on Melrose Place.
AFP-JASON MERRITT

Actor and producer Patrick Muldoon has died at the age of 57. He died on Sunday, April 19, reportedly following a heart attack.

Muldoon worked across television and film over a career spanning more than three decades. He was widely known for his role as Austin Reed on the television series Days of Our Lives, which he first portrayed from 1992 to 1995 and later reprised in 2011. He also appeared as Richard Hart on Melrose Place.

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In film, he is recognised for playing Zander Barcalow in Starship Troopers. In recent years, he worked as an executive producer on projects including The Card Counter and Marlowe.

Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon studied at the University of Southern California, where he was part of the football team. He began acting during his college years, with early appearances on shows such as Who’s the Boss? and Saved by the Bell. He was also a musician and lead singer of the band The Sleeping Masses.

Muldoon remained active in the industry. His final film, Dirty Hands, is expected to be released later this year.

He is survived by his partner Miriam Rothbart, his parents, his sister Shana, her husband Ahmet Zappa, and his niece and nephew.

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