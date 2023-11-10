The 62-year-old actor tied the knot with Tracy Pollan in 1988 but was diagnosed with the brain disorder - which causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination - just three years later and admitted that even though she is one who "got him through it," he would have understood if she had chosen to walk away, reports Female First UK.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', he said: "It's been great for me, I don't know how it is for her. I love Tracy obviously and she's an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she's a person.”

He continued: “I think that's why it's gone OK. She had indicated to me by saying in for better or for worse, in sickness and in health. She was able to get me through it, and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years. We knew the bus was coming and we knew it was going to hit, but we didn't know how far away it was or how fast it was going. At any time she would have been forgiven to say, 'I'm just gonna step out.' But, she didn't do that."

As per Female First UK, the 'Back to the Future' star - who has previously admitted that he does not expect to live to the age of 80 - went on to add that he feels "good and genuine" and tries to be optimistic to cope.

He said: "The opposite of fear is faith. "Positivity is really sincere and I really feel good and it's genuine,. But it's hard fought and it's hard won I should say. This fear, we can find ways to just give ourselves a break, give ourselves credit for getting through life, on life's journeys. In order to do that, you have to stop and say, 'It's not that bad.'