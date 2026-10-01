Jim Carrey confirms marriage to 'sublime companion' Min Ah

Their biggest public moment came this past February in Paris, when Carrey accepted a lifetime achievement honor at the César Awards. Delivering his remarks entirely in French, he paid tribute to his daughter Jane and grandson Jackson, both in attendance, before turning to Min Ah, whom he described as his "sublime companion" and told her he loved her. He closed by honoring his late father, Percy, crediting him with teaching him about love, generosity and humor. The audience applauded as each of his loved ones was acknowledged.