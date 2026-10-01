Jim Carrey confirms marriage to 'sublime companion' Min Ah

The 64-year-old actor has kept his relationship out of the limelight
Four years ago, Jim Carrey told an interviewer he had reached a point in life where he had "enough." It turns out there was room for one more milestone.
The 64-year-old comedy icon has wed Min Ah, his partner of several years, his representative confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday, September 30. No details about the ceremony were shared, which fits the low-key approach Carrey has taken to his private life for much of the past decade.
A relationship kept mostly out of view
The couple has rarely posed for cameras, but they haven't been entirely invisible. Photographers caught them together in Los Angeles in February 2022, leaving Judd Apatow's charity comedy night at the Largo, one of the earliest public sightings of the pair.
Their biggest public moment came this past February in Paris, when Carrey accepted a lifetime achievement honor at the César Awards. Delivering his remarks entirely in French, he paid tribute to his daughter Jane and grandson Jackson, both in attendance, before turning to Min Ah, whom he described as his "sublime companion" and told her he loved her. He closed by honoring his late father, Percy, crediting him with teaching him about love, generosity and humor. The audience applauded as each of his loved ones was acknowledged.
Stepping back from Hollywood
The wedding news lands at a time when Carrey has been more interested in canvases than cameras. While promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022, he told Access Hollywood he was serious about stepping away from acting. He left the door slightly open, saying only an extraordinary script, one that felt truly important for audiences, might lure him back. Otherwise, he said, he was content to paint, nurture his spiritual life and spend time with family.
His romantic history
Before Min Ah, Carrey was briefly linked to Ginger Gonzaga, his co-star on the Showtime series Kidding. The two went public at a Golden Globes nominees party in West Hollywood in January 2019, with his rep confirming the romance, but they had parted ways by that October, according to Us Weekly.
This marks Carrey's third marriage. He was wed to Melissa Womer, the mother of his daughter Jane, from 1987 to 1995, and later had a short-lived marriage to Lauren Holly, his Dumb and Dumber co-star, which lasted from 1996 to 1997.