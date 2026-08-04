The 38-year-old actor greeted fans with a smile in new video
After months out of the public eye, Kim Soo-hyun has made his first official appearance since becoming embroiled in a controversy involving the late actor Kim Sae-ron.
The 38-year-old actor featured in a new promotional video for Philippine fashion brand Bench, greeting fans with a smile and thanking them for their continued support. The appearance comes shortly after South Korean authorities concluded their investigation into allegations surrounding his past relationship with Kim Sae-ron.
"I've missed you all so much. I'm truly happy to be back with Bench and to see you again. I hope you're excited for what's coming with Bench," Kim said in the video message.
Kim stepped away from public activities last year after Kim Sae-ron's family and the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute alleged that the actor had been in a relationship with her while she was a minor. Kim denied the claims, stating that although the two had dated, their relationship began only after she turned 18. His agency further alleged that some of the evidence presented against him, including an audio recording, had been manipulated.
Earlier this week, Seoul's Seongdong Police Station closed its investigation into the allegations, declining to forward the case to prosecutors and citing insufficient evidence, as noted by The Korea Times. Police reportedly determined that the submitted audio recording appeared to have been edited or altered, making it unreliable as legal evidence.
Separately, Kim Se-eui, the operator of Garo Sero Research Institute who amplified the allegations alongside Kim Sae-ron's family, was arrested and indicted on charges including defamation and extortion.
Following the police decision, Kim resumed promotional activities with Bench, which first appointed him brand ambassador in 2024 and recently renewed its contract with him. His reappearance drew a strong response from fans, with several items from the campaign reportedly selling out on the brand's online store.
Still, Kim's return does not mark the end of the fallout. Several domestic advertisers have reportedly filed compensation claims against him and his agency, with damages estimated at around 10 billion won ($7 million), tied to cancelled promotional schedules and business losses incurred during his hiatus.
His upcoming Disney+ series Knock-Off, originally slated for a 2025 release, also remains delayed. The streaming platform has previously said its decision to postpone the series following the controversy remains unchanged.
As Kim resumes public-facing work, his comeback continues to unfold alongside the legal and industry consequences still trailing the controversy.