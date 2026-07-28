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Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand dies at 70 after heart attack

Suneil assisted Dev Anand on several directorial projects during the late 1970s

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand dies at 70 after heart attack

Actor Suneil Anand, the only son of legendary filmmaker and actor Dev Anand, died in London on July 26 following a heart attack. He was 70.

The news was confirmed by Suneil’s niece Gina Narang, who shared a statement on behalf of the family. “With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together,” she said.

Suneil Anand grew up around cinema and was closely involved with his father’s creative work before stepping into the spotlight himself. He assisted Dev Anand on several directorial projects during the late 1970s and early 1980s, gaining experience behind the camera before making his acting debut with Anand Aur Anand in 1984, a film directed by his father.

He went on to appear in films including Sameer Malkan’s Car Thief (1986) and Vijay Anand’s Main Tere Liye (1989).

After Dev Anand’s death in 2011, Suneil took charge of Navketan Films, the production banner founded by the legendary filmmaker in 1949. He continued to be associated with preserving the family’s cinematic heritage in the years that followed.

Dev Anand, remembered as one of the pillars of Indian cinema’s golden era, built an enduring legacy through films such as Guide, Jewel Thief and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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