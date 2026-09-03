Dubai Invite ends sign-ups after surge in demand and tripled benefit packages
Dubai: Dubai’s ‘A Dubai Invite’ programme has closed to new registrations after receiving more than 90,000 applications from residents, with more than 30,000 benefit packages already distributed since the initiative launched in July.
Although new registrations have now closed, benefits will continue to be issued to residents who successfully registered visitors before the final allocation was reached. Eligible visitors who have already been registered can still arrive in Dubai until October 31, 2026, with benefits issued within 72 hours of their guests’ arrival.
The benefits will remain valid at participating venues until December 31, 2026.
The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), which launched the initiative on July 20, said the response reflected the role Dubai residents play in encouraging friends and relatives around the world to visit the emirate.
Strong demand from residents, along with enthusiasm among participating stakeholders to expand their support, resulted in DET and its programme partners increasing the number of exclusive benefit packages available by more than three times.
Eligible visitor arrivals are being confirmed through a unified verification process supported by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA – Dubai).
To qualify, registered visitors must meet the initiative’s criteria, including arriving directly into Dubai from outside the UAE and before October 31, 2026.
The response to ‘A Dubai Invite’ highlights the importance of Dubai’s diverse resident community to the emirate’s visiting friends and relatives (VFR) tourism segment.
Dubai is home to people from close to 200 nationalities, with residents offering friends and family a personal perspective on the destination through their own experiences and recommendations.
Noor Al Geziry, AVP, Special Projects & MENA at DET, said the response showed how strongly residents wanted to share Dubai with their friends and family.
“The remarkable success of ‘A Dubai Invite’ demonstrates just how strongly our residents want to share Dubai with their friends and family,” she said.
“Residents are among our greatest advocates, and their personal experiences and recommendations provide an authentic perspective on what makes Dubai such a special place to visit. This shows the confidence our community places in the city, and reinforces our ambition, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to position Dubai as the best city to visit, live and work in.”
Al Geziry thanked those who took part in the initiative as well as its public- and private-sector partners, whose support allowed the programme’s capacity to increase by more than three times.
“This partnership has enabled the city to collectively deliver on a shared purpose, demonstrating how government and industry can work together to create meaningful experiences for residents while strengthening Dubai’s position as a city that welcomes families and loved ones,” she said.
“The strong response has come from across Dubai’s diverse resident community, reflecting the enthusiasm of people from a large number of different nationalities and backgrounds to share the city with their friends and family. It further reinforces the important role Dubai’s residents play as ambassadors for the city.”
The initiative also reflects the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Family, underlining the value of family connections as residents welcome loved ones to Dubai.
‘A Dubai Invite’ was the result of almost a year of collaboration between stakeholders across Dubai’s public and private sectors.
Participating partners offered exclusive benefits covering attractions, dining, hotels and lifestyle experiences, giving successful applicants opportunities to share different aspects of Dubai with visiting friends and relatives.
The programme included hospitality, dining, attraction and lifestyle benefits at participating hotels including W Dubai Mina Seyahi, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Melia Desert Palm and ME Dubai by Melia, as well as properties across the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio in Dubai.
Visitors could also access privileges at attractions including Aquaventure Waterpark, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Grand Hyatt Waterpark.
Food and beverage partners included Asia Asia, Ula, Papas, The 305 and Lock, Stock & Barrel.
Careem also offered complimentary Careem Plus membership and transport rebates on Hala Taxi and other services.
Dorsai Khaghani, Vice President, Global Commercial of Kerzner International, said the company was proud to support the programme through its Atlantis properties.
“Kerzner International is proud to have supported ‘A Dubai Invite’ through its Atlantis properties and to have played a part in bringing families and loved ones together in Dubai,” Khaghani said.
“The incredible response from residents is a testament to the strength of the connections that make Dubai such a special destination. We are delighted to have been part of a programme that encouraged residents to share the best of Dubai with those closest to them, while celebrating the city as a place where people can create meaningful memories together.”
Tarek Labib, Head of Commercial, IMEA, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the programme demonstrated what could be achieved when organisations work together around a shared purpose.
“With hotels from across IHG Hotels & Resorts’ extensive portfolio in Dubai participating in the programme, we are delighted to play a part in welcoming residents and their loved ones to experience our hotels and the city,” Labib said.
“Our residents are among our most valued guests, and the incredible response to the programme has been a wonderful reflection of the community’s enthusiasm for bringing family and friends together. We are proud to have partnered with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism on an initiative that has created meaningful experiences for residents and visitors alike.”
Ugur Lee Kanbur, Multi-Property General Manager, Destination Mina Seyahi, said the response demonstrated the role residents play in inspiring travel to Dubai.
“At Destination Mina Seyahi, we are proud to help turn their invitations into memorable stays, bringing families and loved ones together through the city’s renowned beachfront hospitality,” he said.
The initiative builds on DET’s long-standing focus on the visiting friends and relatives (VFR) segment and its wider efforts to put residents at the centre of destination advocacy.
This includes campaigns such as ‘Dubai. If You Go, You Know’, which similarly draws on the experiences and recommendations of people living in the city to encourage their friends and family to discover Dubai.
DET said the strong response to ‘A Dubai Invite’ also reflected the collaborative approach underpinning Dubai’s tourism sector, bringing together government entities and private-sector partners to develop initiatives benefiting residents, visitors and businesses across the visitor economy.
The department said it will continue working closely with tourism partners and Dubai’s diverse resident community to build momentum across the VFR segment, encouraging visitors to discover the breadth of Dubai’s offering through the people who know it best.