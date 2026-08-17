Hainan and Dubai explore new opportunities in tourism and wellness

In Hainan, you can wander through the century-old Qilou Old Street in Haikou, with its distinctive arcade architecture echoing Southeast Asian influences, and sit down in a local tea house for Laoba tea, a leisurely ritual that embodies the unhurried pace of island life. For something entirely different, there is Wenchang, home to China's only coastal spacecraft launch site, which also happens to be the country's lowest-latitude and most powerful launch facility. By July 2026, it had completed 50 launch missions. Adjacent to it stands China's only commercial space launch site, which by early August 2026 had conducted 20 launches with a perfect success rate. Watching a rocket ascend into the sky has become one of Hainan's most distinctive tourism experiences.