Culture, heritage, and traditional wellness are creating new bonds between China and UAE
If you follow the world of high-end travel and wellness retreats, you may have noticed an intriguing trend. Hainan Province, a tropical island in the South China Sea, and Dubai, a gleaming metropolis on the Arabian Gulf, could hardly be more different in landscape and tradition. Yet in tourism, wellness and culture, the two destinations are drawing closer, finding more common ground with each passing season.
For those unfamiliar with Hainan, it helps to start with the basics. The island is China's southernmost province, with year-round temperatures averaging between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius and a coastline that stretches more than 1,900 kilometres. It is also home to the world's largest free trade port, a designation that brings with it a host of preferential policies for tourism, business and medical wellness.
Travel to Hainan has become remarkably straightforward for visitors from the Middle East. The island offers visa-free entry for citizens of 86 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. Ordinary passport holders can enter Hainan without prior visa applications and stay for up to 30 days. Whether the purpose is leisure, business, family visits or specialised trips for medical check-ups, wellness treatments, conferences or sporting events, the visa-free policy covers most categories except formal employment or long-term study. The result is a notably low barrier to entry.
Wellness and medical tourism have emerged as one of the most dynamic areas of cooperation. Demand for high-end medical services is growing steadily across the Middle East, and Hainan, with its distinctive policy advantages, is positioning itself as a premier destination for this discerning clientele. At the heart of this offering is the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, China's only national-level special medical zone and a pioneering open laboratory for the country's healthcare sector.
The zone operates on a simple principle: advanced pharmaceuticals, medical devices and special health products that have already received approval in major global markets such as Europe and the United States can be imported to Lecheng for use by patients under physician evaluation, even before they have completed the full registration process on the Chinese mainland. For pharmaceutical companies, Lecheng serves as an accelerated entry point into the Chinese market. The zone also functions as China's pilot site for real-world data research, meaning that clinical data accumulated in Lecheng can support faster formal market approval and even inclusion in the national health insurance catalogue.
Since the beginning of 2025, Lecheng has received multiple medical tourism delegations from Dubai's business community. Its premium health check-ups, anti-ageing management and chronic disease treatment programmes, packaged with traditional Chinese medicine therapies and beachfront resort stays, have proven particularly appealing to Middle Eastern visitors. In return, traditional Chinese medicine is gaining ground across Dubai's diverse wellness landscape, gradually embedding itself in the emirate's multicultural health ecosystem and becoming a new cultural bridge between China and the Arab world.
Tourism in Hainan, much like in Dubai, has long moved beyond the simple checklist of landmark sightseeing. It is increasingly woven into the fabric of culture, wellness, gastronomy and local life, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in authentic traditions and everyday rhythms.
In Hainan, you can wander through the century-old Qilou Old Street in Haikou, with its distinctive arcade architecture echoing Southeast Asian influences, and sit down in a local tea house for Laoba tea, a leisurely ritual that embodies the unhurried pace of island life. For something entirely different, there is Wenchang, home to China's only coastal spacecraft launch site, which also happens to be the country's lowest-latitude and most powerful launch facility. By July 2026, it had completed 50 launch missions. Adjacent to it stands China's only commercial space launch site, which by early August 2026 had conducted 20 launches with a perfect success rate. Watching a rocket ascend into the sky has become one of Hainan's most distinctive tourism experiences.
For Dubai, the integration of Chinese culture and wellness practices reflects its longstanding identity as a global crossroads of peoples and traditions. This exchange across mountains and seas has long transcended the simple movement of tourists. The mutual permeation of cuisine, wellness, culture and lifestyle is creating deeper connections between communities on both sides and laying the groundwork for more substantial cooperation in the years ahead.
This episode is part of "Caravans, Dhows and Coconuts: The Silk Roads across Land and Sea," a series exploring the evolving ties between Hainan Province and the UAE through culture, education, agriculture, technology and trade.