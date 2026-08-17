From fish farms to electric vehicles, sustainability as key to development

Renewable energy in Hainan extends far beyond electricity generation. The province has emerged as one of China's leaders in energy transition, with a clean energy mix encompassing offshore wind, solar and biomass. A distinctive feature of Hainan's approach is its emphasis on multi-purpose land use. The fishery-solar hybrid model is a prime example: solar panels installed above fish ponds generate electricity while aquaculture continues below, producing both farmed seafood and green power without requiring additional land. This integration of new energy with the real economy closely parallels the solar-agriculture models being explored across the Middle East, where both regions seek to unlock energy and industrial value within constrained spaces.