A new chapter in global trade and economic connectivity

Corporate tax rates are significantly lower. Encouraged industries that are registered and substantially operating in Hainan pay corporate income tax at 15 per cent, compared with the national standard of 25 per cent. High-end and urgently needed talents are exempt from individual income tax on the portion exceeding 15 per cent of their actual tax liability. Under the new framework, eligible individuals are subject to a progressive tax rate of 3, 10 or 15 per cent on comprehensive income and business income. Production equipment, operational vehicles and raw materials for business use are essentially tariff-free under a negative-list management system. For oil and gas equipment, chemical plants and aviation components entering Hainan, this translates into significantly lower costs.