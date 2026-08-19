Committee assessed each case individually within legal and humanitarian guidelines
Dubai: Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs said it approved 1,295 humanitarian cases in the first half of 2026, under a system designed to balance immigration procedures with consideration for exceptional personal circumstances.
GDRFA Dubai added that its Humanitarian Cases Committee reviewed 2,267 applications during the six-month period.
Each case was assessed individually, with decisions made within existing legal and regulatory frameworks and according to approved humanitarian criteria.
The committee examines exceptional cases by reviewing applicants’ circumstances and available evidence before determining whether relief or other solutions can be provided.
GDRFA noted that the process was intended to combine fairness and transparency with the flexibility needed to address situations that fall outside routine administrative procedures.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, said handling humanitarian cases was part of Dubai’s approach to public service, which places people at the centre of government decision-making while maintaining compliance with the law.
“The value of any government achievement is not measured only by the volume of services provided, but by the real difference it makes in people’s lives,” Al Marri said. He added that behind every application was an individual story that deserved to be heard, understood and carefully considered.
He stated that GDRFA viewed every humanitarian case as a responsibility requiring close examination and an effort to identify possible solutions. GDRFA’s approach, he added, was intended to safeguard human dignity while allowing officials to respond to exceptional circumstances responsibly and within the law.
GDRFA said it would continue developing its humanitarian-case system to improve its ability to respond to different circumstances efficiently and flexibly, while maintaining a balance between effective government procedures, fair decision-making and humanitarian considerations.