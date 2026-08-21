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ADX-listed companies post 38% profit growth in first half of 2026

100 of 101 actively traded companies submitted their second-quarter financial statements

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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ADX-listed companies post 38% profit growth in first half of 2026
Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Dubai: Companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange recorded a 38% increase in aggregate profits during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to data released by the exchange on Friday.

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The increase comes alongside a 99% compliance rate for the disclosure of audited first-half financial statements, with 100 of the 101 actively traded public listed companies meeting the applicable reporting requirements.

Listed companies are required to disclose their financial results within 45 days from the end of the relevant financial period.

100 companies meet reporting requirements

ADX currently has 104 listed companies, although three have been suspended from trading for more than six months.

Of the remaining 101 traded companies, 100 submitted their second-quarter financial statements in line with the requirements applicable to their respective financial year-ends.

The exchange said the result represented a 99% compliance rate for the first half of 2026.

Financial data comparing the first six months of 2025 with the same period in 2026 showed that aggregate profits across listed companies increased by 38%.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

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