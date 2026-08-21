100 of 101 actively traded companies submitted their second-quarter financial statements
Dubai: Companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange recorded a 38% increase in aggregate profits during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to data released by the exchange on Friday.
The increase comes alongside a 99% compliance rate for the disclosure of audited first-half financial statements, with 100 of the 101 actively traded public listed companies meeting the applicable reporting requirements.
Listed companies are required to disclose their financial results within 45 days from the end of the relevant financial period.
ADX currently has 104 listed companies, although three have been suspended from trading for more than six months.
Of the remaining 101 traded companies, 100 submitted their second-quarter financial statements in line with the requirements applicable to their respective financial year-ends.
The exchange said the result represented a 99% compliance rate for the first half of 2026.
Financial data comparing the first six months of 2025 with the same period in 2026 showed that aggregate profits across listed companies increased by 38%.