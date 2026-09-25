SWIFT is a global cooperative connecting over 11,500 institutions across 200 countries
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has activated its SWIFT Business Identifier Code, ADSEAEADXXX, formally joining the global financial messaging network in a move aimed at deepening its ties with international investors and market infrastructure providers.
The exchange said the connectivity upgrade strengthens its post-trade infrastructure and allows it to exchange secure, standardized financial messages with custodians, central securities depositories, international central securities depositories, and other market participants globally.
ADX said the move supports its broader ambition to expand international reach and deepen engagement with global institutions, aligning with Abu Dhabi's positioning as a leading international financial center. It also lays groundwork for future infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and interoperability.
A network spanning thousands of institutions
SWIFT is a global cooperative connecting more than 11,500 institutions across over 200 countries and territories. Roughly half of all high-value cross-border payments move through the network, though SWIFT itself does not clear or settle funds, it simply provides the messaging infrastructure that lets banks and market participants communicate.
Beyond banks, the network has increasingly become essential to exchanges and depositories. SWIFT offers central securities depositories a standardized way to communicate with domestic and cross-border counterparties, including their participants, stock exchanges, clearing houses, other CSDs, central banks and regulators.
Other exchanges have taken similar steps in recent years. Botswana Stock Exchange went live with SWIFT connectivity alongside a new central securities depository system and automated trading system in 2022. In Europe, a joint venture of central securities depositories from countries including Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark chose SWIFT as their connectivity provider to ease cross-border post-trade processing and reduce costs.
For international investors, an exchange's SWIFT connectivity typically translates into faster, more standardized settlement processes and reduced friction when moving securities or funds across borders. It also signals interoperability with the custodians and depositories that global institutional investors already use, potentially making it easier for foreign capital to flow into the exchange's listed securities.
For ADX, the milestone comes as the exchange continues to build out its post-trade ecosystem through subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear. This will allow ADX Group's integrated structure to compete more directly with other regional and international exchanges for cross-border investment flows.