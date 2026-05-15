GDRFA data highlights Dubai’s growing appeal for families, talent and investors
Dubai: The emirate has recorded strong growth in family residency permits and Golden Residency applications in recent years, as authorities continue expanding digital services aimed at enhancing family stability and quality of life.
Marking the International Day of Families on May 15, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) said it is strengthening a “human-centric” and fully digital service ecosystem designed to make Dubai one of the world’s best cities to live, work and settle in.
The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched under the theme “Family is the Foundation of the Nation”, as well as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three global cities by attracting talent, investors and families.
According to GDRFA Dubai, family-focused digital services now include visit visas for relatives and friends, residency issuance for family members, passport issuance and renewal, replacement of lost or damaged passports, amendments to family book records, and issuance of movement reports and certificates. Authorities said the integrated digital system has helped accelerate procedures and improve customer experience.
The authority also highlighted the continued expansion of Golden Residency services covering investors, property investors, scientists, specialists, entrepreneurs, humanitarian pioneers, outstanding students and retirees. First-degree family members are also eligible to benefit from Golden Residency privileges.
Data released by GDRFA Dubai showed sustained growth in family residency permits between 2021 and the first quarter of 2026, reflecting increasing confidence in Dubai’s social and service infrastructure.
More than 167,124 residencies were issued to families of specialised talents, while over 100,286 residencies were granted to families of real estate investors. Authorities also issued more than 70,247 residencies to families of scientists and specialists, 37,022 to families of investors, and 3,259 to families of retirees. Thousands of additional residencies were granted to entrepreneurs, humanitarian pioneers and outstanding students.
Officials said the figures highlight Dubai’s ability to attract talent, expertise and investment while maintaining a development model centred on people and family wellbeing.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said families remain the foundation of stable and prosperous societies, adding that developing family-related services is a key pillar of Dubai’s future vision.
“Dubai continues to reinforce a global model that places people and families at the heart of development,” Al Marri said. “At GDRFA Dubai, we are committed to developing a flexible and digital service ecosystem that enhances stability and quality of life while strengthening families’ sense of security and belonging.”
He added that the continuous rise in family residencies and Golden Residencies reflects growing international confidence in Dubai as a destination for long-term living and stability.
GDRFA Dubai said it will continue enhancing integrated digital channels and leveraging artificial intelligence to simplify procedures and improve services, further strengthening Dubai’s standing as a leading destination for families and global talent.