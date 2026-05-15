Marking the International Day of Families on May 15, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) said it is strengthening a “human-centric” and fully digital service ecosystem designed to make Dubai one of the world’s best cities to live, work and settle in.

According to GDRFA Dubai, family-focused digital services now include visit visas for relatives and friends, residency issuance for family members, passport issuance and renewal, replacement of lost or damaged passports, amendments to family book records, and issuance of movement reports and certificates. Authorities said the integrated digital system has helped accelerate procedures and improve customer experience.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched under the theme “Family is the Foundation of the Nation”, as well as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three global cities by attracting talent, investors and families.

“Dubai continues to reinforce a global model that places people and families at the heart of development,” Al Marri said. “At GDRFA Dubai, we are committed to developing a flexible and digital service ecosystem that enhances stability and quality of life while strengthening families’ sense of security and belonging.”

More than 167,124 residencies were issued to families of specialised talents, while over 100,286 residencies were granted to families of real estate investors. Authorities also issued more than 70,247 residencies to families of scientists and specialists, 37,022 to families of investors, and 3,259 to families of retirees. Thousands of additional residencies were granted to entrepreneurs, humanitarian pioneers and outstanding students.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.