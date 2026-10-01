The response must directly address the customer’s complaint and be logical, clear and based on facts. Staff must explain the action taken and procedures followed to resolve the issue, while ensuring that all information and procedures are accurate and verified.

It examines the department’s response and verifies the action taken, checking that the response addresses the original complaint, the information provided is accurate and logical, the cause of the problem has been considered and the approved timeframe has been met.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.