Three teams track complaints from the 04 platform to final resolution
Dubai: Dubai Police has launched a dedicated “Pulse” Room to accelerate the handling of customer complaints, strengthen follow-up and ensure cases are resolved and closed in line with strict quality standards.
The facility, which handles complaints submitted through the Dubai Government’s 04 platform, was inspected by Major General Dr Ahmed Zaal bin Krishna Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Administrative and Financial Affairs at Dubai Police.
The room brings together specialists responsible for receiving complaints, coordinating with relevant departments and police stations, monitoring progress, verifying resolutions and measuring customer satisfaction.
The system is designed to ensure complaints do not simply get transferred between departments but are actively tracked through every stage until the issue is addressed.
Brigadier Mansour Al Qarqawi, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, said the “Pulse” Room applies seven quality standards before a complaint can be closed.
The response must directly address the customer’s complaint and be logical, clear and based on facts. Staff must explain the action taken and procedures followed to resolve the issue, while ensuring that all information and procedures are accurate and verified.
Where possible, the root cause of the complaint must also be identified.
The complaint must be completed within the approved processing timeframe, while the final step is to verify the customer’s satisfaction with the resolution and outcome.
The complaint system operates through three specialised teams, each responsible for a specific stage of the process.
The Complaints Transfer Team receives complaints, conducts an initial assessment, classifies each case and identifies the competent department. It transfers cases requiring further action and handles straightforward complaints that can be processed at the initial stage.
The Complaints Follow-up Team monitors cases with the relevant departments and coordinates action to ensure complaints are completed within approved deadlines.
Its duties include preparing correspondence and official letters when required, ensuring the receiving department understands the customer’s concerns, tracking action taken and preliminary outcomes, and following up on delayed or incomplete responses.
The team also keeps customers updated while their complaints are being processed.
The Complaints Closure Team carries out the final review before a case is closed.
It examines the department’s response and verifies the action taken, checking that the response addresses the original complaint, the information provided is accurate and logical, the cause of the problem has been considered and the approved timeframe has been met.
Only after these checks are completed is the complaint closed, followed by a customer satisfaction survey.
Al Qarqawi said the process begins as soon as a complaint arrives through the 04 platform.
The approved procedure involves receiving the complaint, providing an immediate response, coordinating with the relevant department, verifying the complaint, identifying its causes, taking corrective action, resolving the issue and completing the case.
The process ultimately aims to achieve customer satisfaction and happiness.
Maj. Gen. Al Muhairi said the establishment of the “Pulse” Room reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to maintaining high standards in government work and service delivery.
He said the facility will strengthen complaint-tracking procedures and provide comprehensive data and analysis to support informed decision-making and more professional handling of customer concerns.
The room’s specialists coordinate with general and subsidiary departments, police stations and complainants to ensure effective communication throughout the complaint-handling process.
Al Muhairi said the initiative contributes to enhancing the quality of Dubai Government services and supports Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s leading and most advanced governments.