emergency calls answered within 10 seconds as patrol coverage tops targets
Dubai: Dubai Police handled more than 1.3 million calls through its Command-and-Control Centre during the second quarter of 2026, while achieving a 99.8 per cent compliance rate in answering emergency calls within 10 seconds, significantly surpassing its target of 97 per cent.
The force also recorded 98.8 per cent patrol coverage across police station jurisdictions during the reporting period, exceeding the 97 per cent target and highlighting the effectiveness of its rapid-response and patrol deployment strategy across the emirate.
The figures were revealed during the General Department of Operations’ second-quarter performance review meeting chaired by Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs. The meeting was attended by Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Director of the General Department of Operations, and senior officers.
Al Shamsi said the results reflect the continued advancement of Dubai Police’s operational capabilities through close coordination between the General Department of Operations and police stations, supported by a performance-driven approach focused on innovation and measurable outcomes.
He stressed that continuous improvement has become a fundamental principle that strengthens policing readiness and enhances services provided to the community.
Al Shamsi said customer observations, suggestions and complaints play a key role in improving the quality of administrative and security services across police stations and departments, describing customers as strategic partners in Dubai Police’s journey towards continuous development and global leadership.
He explained that Dubai Police uses a “mystery shopper” system to contact customers after they receive services, measure satisfaction levels, collect feedback and transform suggestions into opportunities for improvement. The approach helps enhance services, boost operational efficiency and reinforce a culture of continuous improvement in line with international best practices.
The meeting reviewed operational performance indicators, monitored the implementation of previous decisions and discussed future projects aimed at strengthening operational capabilities and ensuring Dubai Police remains prepared to address evolving security challenges.
Participants also examined a specialised workforce study focusing on staffing requirements within the Command-and-Control Centre, along with measures designed to further improve operational efficiency, strengthen emergency response capabilities and support round-the-clock operations.
Al Shamsi praised the Command-and-Control Centre’s performance during recent exceptional circumstances, highlighting its ability to efficiently receive and manage emergency reports, dispatch patrols and coordinate with relevant authorities while maintaining the highest levels of operational readiness.
He also emphasised the need to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence across operational processes, in line with the Dubai Government’s goal of transforming 50 per cent of government operations into AI-supported processes.
According to Al Shamsi, AI will enhance decision-making, improve response times and maximise the use of big data to support policing operations and future readiness.
Al Shamsi honoured the best patrol supervisors from police stations across Dubai in recognition of their outstanding field performance and contributions to strengthening security and ensuring rapid responses to emergency reports.
He said recognising excellence remains a core institutional approach that motivates talent, reinforces a culture of excellence and encourages positive competition across Dubai Police.