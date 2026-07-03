Survey shows record public confidence, digital excellence and global recognition.
Dubai: Dubai Police have achieved a near-perfect 99.9 per cent score in the 2025 daytime safety perception index, underscoring the emirate’s position among the world’s safest cities and highlighting growing public confidence in law enforcement.
The result was recorded in the Security Quality of Life Survey conducted by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior. It forms part of the broader Security Quality of Life Index, in which Dubai Police scored an overall 98.2 per cent.
Brigadier Saeed Abdullah bin Tuwair Al Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Security Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, said the results reflect the effectiveness of Dubai Police’s integrated security approach and the collective efforts of its operational and administrative sectors in enhancing public safety and trust.
The daytime safety perception index is one of three key components of the Security Quality of Life Index. Dubai Police also achieved a score of 98.7 per cent for residents’ sense of safety while walking at night and 96.2 per cent for public confidence in police stations.
The latest figures come amid a series of strong performance indicators recorded by Dubai Police across seven strategic areas, including security quality of life, institutional excellence, smart security and response systems, digital services, future readiness and innovation, talent attraction, and contact centre performance.
Digital transformation remained a key pillar of the force’s strategy. Dubai Police reported a digital adoption rate of 97.7 per cent for transactions, while more than 218 million digital transactions were processed during 2025. Customer happiness with digital channels reached 96.9 per cent.
The force also scored 93.3 per cent in the Future Readiness and Innovation Index, reflecting its focus on proactive policing, innovation and supporting the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy.
Operationally, Dubai Police handled 6.9 million emergency and non-emergency calls during the year, demonstrating its rapid response capabilities and service efficiency.
The organisation’s achievements were further recognised through 51 awards, including 12 international honours, reinforcing its standing among leading law enforcement agencies regionally and globally.
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, attributed the results to the continued support of the UAE leadership, the Dubai Government and the Ministry of Interior.
He said the force remains committed to enhancing security, community happiness and quality of life, while praising Dubai Police personnel for their professionalism, dedication and commitment to innovation and excellence.
Adding to its achievements, Dubai Police topped a global ranking for police brand value released by Brand Finance in 2025. The force received the highest AAA+ brand strength rating, scoring 9.2 out of 10 based on research involving more than 8,000 stakeholders across 10 countries.
The study highlighted Dubai Police’s strengths in ethics, operational effectiveness, transparency and innovation, while estimating its contribution to the UAE’s national brand value at Dh57.9 billion ($15.8 billion), reinforcing its role in enhancing the country’s global reputation and soft power.