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Five UAE cities among world's safest, says Numbeo report

Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah secured second, third and fourth places

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Ajman skyline.
The Ajman skyline.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Ajman has been ranked the world's safest city for residents' sense of security, while Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah secured second, third and fourth places respectively, according to the Numbeo Mid-Year 2026 report, highlighting the UAE's strong performance in global safety rankings. Dubai has ranked sixth.

The ranking highlights the effectiveness of Ajman's integrated security system, which combines advanced policing, rapid emergency response, community engagement and smart technologies to enhance public safety and quality of life.

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Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the achievement reflected the UAE leadership's long-term vision and the continuous development of the emirate's security infrastructure through the adoption of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

He said Ajman Police had implemented an integrated security model based on artificial intelligence, predictive technologies and big data analytics to strengthen crime prevention and improve operational efficiency. The emirate's "Ajman, the City of Safety" system links smart surveillance with real-time analytical platforms capable of identifying potential risks and enabling preventive action before incidents occur.

Al Nuaimi said the ranking was supported by a series of security initiatives, including tourist patrols, Aman patrols, a building protection programme, anti-crime and anti-drug operations, smart traffic enforcement and AI-assisted monitoring and control systems.

He added that community policing initiatives had also played a key role in strengthening public trust through innovative programmes and proactive services for senior citizens, women and people of determination, while improving access to police services.

Al Nuaimi said the global recognition reflected close cooperation between Ajman Police and its strategic partners and would help strengthen the emirate's appeal as a destination for investment and tourism, while supporting the UAE's "We the UAE 2031" vision and Ajman Vision 2030.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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