Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah secured second, third and fourth places
Ajman has been ranked the world's safest city for residents' sense of security, while Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah secured second, third and fourth places respectively, according to the Numbeo Mid-Year 2026 report, highlighting the UAE's strong performance in global safety rankings. Dubai has ranked sixth.
The ranking highlights the effectiveness of Ajman's integrated security system, which combines advanced policing, rapid emergency response, community engagement and smart technologies to enhance public safety and quality of life.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the achievement reflected the UAE leadership's long-term vision and the continuous development of the emirate's security infrastructure through the adoption of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.
He said Ajman Police had implemented an integrated security model based on artificial intelligence, predictive technologies and big data analytics to strengthen crime prevention and improve operational efficiency. The emirate's "Ajman, the City of Safety" system links smart surveillance with real-time analytical platforms capable of identifying potential risks and enabling preventive action before incidents occur.
Al Nuaimi said the ranking was supported by a series of security initiatives, including tourist patrols, Aman patrols, a building protection programme, anti-crime and anti-drug operations, smart traffic enforcement and AI-assisted monitoring and control systems.
He added that community policing initiatives had also played a key role in strengthening public trust through innovative programmes and proactive services for senior citizens, women and people of determination, while improving access to police services.
Al Nuaimi said the global recognition reflected close cooperation between Ajman Police and its strategic partners and would help strengthen the emirate's appeal as a destination for investment and tourism, while supporting the UAE's "We the UAE 2031" vision and Ajman Vision 2030.