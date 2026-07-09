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30 projects, Dh1.8bn: Ajman’s big growth plan explained

New roads, cycling tracks, parks and community spaces to improve quality of life

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Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.
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Ajman: Ajman has launched an ambitious Dh1.8 billion development programme that will see 30 major urban projects rolled out over the next five years to improve roads, expand green spaces, enhance public facilities and make travel easier across the emirate.

Launched by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the AM30x30 agenda is designed to help achieve the goals of Ajman Vision 2030 while creating a more liveable, sustainable and family-friendly city.

The projects are grouped into five packages covering roads, infrastructure, sustainable mobility and public amenities.

“The journey of development in Ajman does not pause at any single project or achievement,” Sheikh Ammar said, adding that the emirate will continue investing in projects that improve quality of life and strengthen its appeal as a place to live, work and invest.

Supporting Ajman Vision 2030

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Departmen, said the agenda translates the emirate’s long-term vision into practical projects that will enhance competitiveness and improve residents’ quality of life.

Meanwhile, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi said the projects were selected following specialised studies and are designed to balance urban growth with environmental sustainability, creating a city that meets the needs of future generations.

Building a better road network

A large part of the programme focuses on improving Ajman’s road network to accommodate population growth and reduce congestion.

The municipality plans to increase the construction of new roads by 43 per cent between 2026 and 2030 compared with the previous five-year period. It also aims to expand the cycling network by 33 per cent.

Package 1: Major roads and Al Zorah upgrades

The first package includes six major road projects, led by improvements in the Al Zorah area.

Key projects include:

  • Redevelopment of Al Zorah Roundabout

  • Upgrade of the Chinese Market Roundabout

  • Phase One of Al Humaidiya Street

  • Completion of Phase Three of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Street

  • Development of Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street

  • New pedestrian bridges on Rashid bin Abdulaziz Street and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Street

  • The package also includes stormwater drainage stations and landscaping projects along major roads and waterfront areas.

Package 2: Better neighbourhood roads

  • The second package focuses on improving internal roads in residential areas.

  • Road upgrades are planned in Al Rashidiya, Al Rawdah, Al Mowaihat, Al Yasmeen, Al Helio, Masfout and Al Manama.

  • Additional works include a new stormwater drainage station on Sheikh Zayed Street and landscaping along Al Salam Street.

Package 3: Expanding key routes

The third package targets four major projects:

  • Phase Two of Al Tallah Street

  • New roads in Al Helio

  • Road construction in Mohammed bin Zayed residential area

  • Widening and maintenance of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street

  • Landscaping work will also be carried out along Al Hajin Street.

Package 4: More cycling tracks and walkways

To encourage healthier and more sustainable travel, Ajman will build 16 kilometres of new cycling tracks across Ajman City, Masfout and Al Manama.

The package also includes the Al Uqdah Walkway, providing more outdoor recreational spaces for residents.

Package 5: New parks and green spaces

The final package aims to make Ajman greener by creating around 330,000 square metres of parks and community spaces.

New public parks will be developed in Mohammed bin Zayed 2, Masfout, Al Manama, Al Yasmeen, Al Humaidiya 1 and 2, Al Rawdah 1 and 2, and Al Muntazi.

The municipality hopes these projects will increase the availability of public recreational space to 4.79 square metres per person by 2030, while strengthening community well-being and providing more family-friendly destinations.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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