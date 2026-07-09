30 projects, Dh1.8bn: Ajman’s big growth plan explained

The municipality plans to increase the construction of new roads by 43 per cent between 2026 and 2030 compared with the previous five-year period. It also aims to expand the cycling network by 33 per cent.

Meanwhile, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi said the projects were selected following specialised studies and are designed to balance urban growth with environmental sustainability, creating a city that meets the needs of future generations.

“The journey of development in Ajman does not pause at any single project or achievement,” Sheikh Ammar said, adding that the emirate will continue investing in projects that improve quality of life and strengthen its appeal as a place to live, work and invest.

Launched by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the AM30x30 agenda is designed to help achieve the goals of Ajman Vision 2030 while creating a more liveable, sustainable and family-friendly city.

Ajman: Ajman has launched an ambitious Dh1.8 billion development programme that will see 30 major urban projects rolled out over the next five years to improve roads, expand green spaces, enhance public facilities and make travel easier across the emirate.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.