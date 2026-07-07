Dubai RTA delegation explores smart licensing solutions and digital service innovations
Ajman : The Vehicle and Drivers Licensing Services Centre at Ajman Police has shared its experience and best practices in delivering the foreign driving licence replacement service with a delegation from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), as part of efforts to exchange government expertise and enhance the efficiency of licensing services across the UAE.
The RTA delegation visited the centre to learn about the mechanisms used to provide the service, both through the centre and via the smart application, while discussing opportunities to further develop procedures, improve operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience.
The visit reflects the strong cooperation between UAE government entities in exchanging knowledge, adopting successful practices and supporting continuous improvement in public services.
During the meeting, Ajman Police officials presented the centre’s approach to managing the foreign driving licence replacement service, highlighting the streamlined procedures and digital channels designed to make the service faster and more convenient for customers. The discussions focused on ways to strengthen service delivery, reduce processing time and improve the overall experience for beneficiaries.
The delegation was also briefed on the centre’s achievements in customer and employee happiness, operational performance indicators and a range of pioneering initiatives that support digital transformation and service excellence.
Among the initiatives showcased was the “Digital People of Determination Parking Permit”, which enables customers to issue and renew permits electronically without the need for personal visits to the centre. The initiative demonstrates the centre’s commitment to expanding smart services and ensuring easier access to government services for all members of society.
The delegation also reviewed the “Smart Vehicle Inspection Track”, an innovative initiative that uses smart cameras and complete digital documentation to enhance the vehicle technical inspection process. The system contributes to improving accuracy, increasing efficiency and supporting a seamless licensing experience.
The visit concluded with a field tour of the centre’s facilities, including the Customer Happiness Hall and the Smart Services Corner, where the delegation explored the latest technologies and service solutions available to customers.
Both sides affirmed their commitment to establishing a sustainable cooperation channel in the field of driver licensing, supporting the exchange of expertise and contributing to the development of similar procedures and services at both entities.
The visit highlights the UAE government’s commitment to institutional collaboration, where government bodies work together to share successful experiences, promote innovation and deliver world-class services that place customers at the heart of public service development.