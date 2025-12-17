Ajman Police launch one-step disabled parking permit service via smart app

Fully digital service allows People of Determination to receive permits instantly
The General Headquarters of Ajman Police has introduced a simple, one-step service for obtaining a parking permit for People of Determination through the Ajman Police smart app, as part of its zero-bureaucracy initiatives and efforts to streamline government procedures.
Colonel Abdullah Humaid Al Matroushi, Deputy Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, said the service is now fully available digitally, eliminating the need to visit a service centre. Applicants can complete the request within minutes by logging into the app and uploading a photo of their people of determination card, after which the permit is issued instantly.
Co. Al Matroushi added that the service saves time and effort and reflects Ajman Police’s commitment to delivering proactive services that take into account the needs of people of determination. It also provides a smooth and secure user experience that enhances quality of life and promotes happiness.
The move comes as part of Ajman Police’s broader direction to develop its smart services ecosystem and make services accessible anytime and anywhere, in line with the emirate’s vision of building an inclusive society supported by flexible and fast government services.
