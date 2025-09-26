Ajman Police launch digital service to drop complaints with ease

The service to make procedures easier and boost customer satisfaction and happiness
Ajman: Ajman Police have introduced a new smart service that allows community members to drop complaints quickly and conveniently, without the need to visit a police station.
The service, available through the Ajman Police mobile application, was launched to make procedures easier and to boost customer satisfaction and happiness.
With just a few steps, users can log into the app, provide the required details, and complete the process online. Once done, they immediately receive an official electronic certificate confirming that the complaint has been waived.
Police officials said the initiative reflects their commitment to embracing digital transformation and delivering services that save people time and effort, while ensuring efficiency and transparency.
