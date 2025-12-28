GOLD/FOREX
How to get legally married in Abu Dhabi: A step by step guide

The electronic marriage contract service is available via TAMM

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
How to get legally married in Abu Dhabi: A step by step guide
Abu Dhabi: Couples in Abu Dhabi can now complete their marriage contract entirely online, from submitting documents to receiving a legally certified certificate. 

Launched in October, the electronic marriage contract service is provided by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and is available via the emirate’s unified government platform, TAMM. 

The service enables couples to complete the entire process, from application to issuance, without visiting service centres or navigating multiple systems.

Under the new system, applicants submit their marriage request online, enter the required details for all parties to the contract and upload the necessary documents. 

Once approved, the marriage contract is issued in a digital format that can be officially used inside the UAE and abroad, after the required attestation.

The service is designed to streamline what was previously a multi-step, in-person process, bringing it into a single digital journey accessible through one platform.

To apply, couples must provide a set of standard documents, including:

  • UAE national identity cards for the relevant parties

  • A premarital medical screening certificate

  • Passports

  • For non-residents, a valid visit visa or entry stamp

Additional documentation may be required depending on the legal status of the bride, groom or guardian.

The attestation fee for the electronic marriage contract is Dh800. The process typically takes around two working days and follows six main stages: logging in using UAE digital identity, submitting the application and documents, paying the fee once approval is granted, booking an appointment to conduct the marriage contract, appearing before the authorised marriage official through the available means, and finally receiving the digitally attested contract.

Applicants must meet general legal requirements, including full legal capacity. Foreign documents must be officially attested, and in cases where capacity is incomplete or absent, the application must be submitted by a legal guardian or authorised representative. Authorities advise submitting applications well in advance of the intended marriage date to allow sufficient time for review and approval.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
