Ras Al Khaimah’s Smart Testing Village slashes driving test time by up to 80%

VIP services and AI-powered vehicles enable motorists to get licences in just 5 minutes
Ras Al Khaimah Police have significantly reduced the time required for driving tests through the Smart Testing Village, cutting test duration by up to 80 per cent for automatic vehicles and 70 per cent for manual cars.
The facility also offers a VIP service that allows motorists to complete the entire driving licence process in just five minutes, marking a major step forward in service efficiency and customer convenience.
Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director-General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the achievement reflects the General Command’s commitment to adopting smart solutions that enhance customer experience and speed up procedures, in line with the Ministry of Interior’s directives.
He added that the Smart Testing Village is fully equipped with advanced smart systems and all necessary testing equipment, enabling applicants to take driving tests with high accuracy and without direct human intervention. The tests are conducted using vehicles fitted with the latest artificial intelligence technologies, while monitoring and assessment are carried out remotely from a control room.
Candidates are informed of their results instantly via text message, a move aimed at reducing waiting times and improving overall service quality. Brigadier Al Naqbi said the initiative reflects Ras Al Khaimah Police’s drive to translate the quality-of-life concept into tangible services, offering proactive, high-standard solutions that shorten the customer journey and ensure public satisfaction.
