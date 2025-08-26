RTA’s ‘Tadreeb’ platform transforms driver training in Dubai

AI-powered system serves 250,000 trainees enhancing efficiency in driving institutes.
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is revolutionising the way new drivers are trained and qualified through its cutting-edge digital platform, Tadreeb.
The initiative reflects RTA’s vision to be a global leader in seamless and sustainable mobility while accelerating its digital transformation journey.
The platform links all driving institutes in Dubai, fully digitising training processes, automating assessments, and centralising trainee data. By harnessing artificial intelligence, Tadreeb ensures tailored training for each learner, leading to higher safety standards and a more skilled pool of licensed drivers.
“Tadreeb identifies the needs of trainees through data analysis, enabling us to deliver quality training and licensing professional drivers,” said Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency. “It contributes to reducing road fatalities, enhances governance, and aligns with global best practices.”
Currently operating across 27 training institute locations, the system is supported by more than 3,400 instructors and 3,000 vehicles, each route tracked electronically and connected to the central system. Annually, it serves around 250,000 trainees with over six million hours of training — all through a seamless, paperless process.
Key achievements include improved training quality, faster permit issuance, reduced operating costs, and greater transparency in trainee evaluations. Smart dashboards and automation also streamline oversight, with 97% compliance by trainers.
Globally recognised, Tadreeb is the first unified driver training platform endorsed by the International Commission for Driver Testing (CIECA) and a recent winner of the prestigious Prince Michael International Road Safety Award.
RTA plans to expand the platform’s capabilities by deepening AI integration, personalising training journeys, and further automating governance — ensuring Tadreeb continues to serve as a benchmark for the future of driver training worldwide.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox