RTA’s ‘Tadreeb’ platform transforms driver training in Dubai

Currently operating across 27 training institute locations, the system is supported by more than 3,400 instructors and 3,000 vehicles, each route tracked electronically and connected to the central system. Annually, it serves around 250,000 trainees with over six million hours of training — all through a seamless, paperless process.

“Tadreeb identifies the needs of trainees through data analysis, enabling us to deliver quality training and licensing professional drivers,” said Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency. “It contributes to reducing road fatalities, enhances governance, and aligns with global best practices.”

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.