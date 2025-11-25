Ajman University offers comprehensive academic experience

Over 45 accredited programs, from bachelor’s to doctoral degrees and short courses
Ajman University (AU) is a community of thinkers, doers, and dreamers driven by a bold purpose: empowering youth to thrive through inclusion, innovation, and sustainability.
With nine colleges, AU stands proud as a historic and comprehensive institution now ranked #440 in the world, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE by 2026 QS World University Rankings. It also holds the #1 position in the UAE for international students and #3 in the UAE for Employer Reputation.
Ajman University offers more than 45 accredited programmes across various academic levels, including bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, as well as diplomas and micro-credentials. These flexible pathways provide students with a comprehensive academic experience that meets their aspirations while keeping pace with evolving market demands.
Students are welcomed, challenged, and transformed here. Thanks to 20 international accreditations, including WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in the United States, our graduates are ready for careers anywhere.
Our pioneering spirit took root in 1988 when AU opened as the first private university in the GCC to accept expatriate students. Since then, more than 44,000 alumni have forged meaningful lives and livelihoods in 102 countries.
In 2024, in a rare move for our region, we made the bold decision to become a non-profit institution. AU’s endowed scholarships ensure that financial hardships never stand in the way of talent. Among our 8,000+ cohorts, 65 per cent receive financial aid.
AU is more than a historic and pioneering institution. We are a movement dedicated to breaking barriers and building a better world for everyone to share.
For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae
