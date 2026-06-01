Al Marri was accompanied during the visit by Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs; Major General Eid Mohammed Thani, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation; Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Police Stations; Brigadier Rashid Saleh Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Bur Dubai Police Stations Affairs; Brigadier Sultan Al Owais, Deputy Director of the General Department of Deira Police Stations Affairs; Brigadier Saeed Al Madhani, Deputy Director of the General Department of Specialised Police Stations; Brigadier Dr Ibrahim bin Sebaa, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Ahmed Al Muhairi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department; Brigadier Issa Ahmed Salem, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station; Lieutenant Colonel Dr Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahim, Head of the Inspection Section; and a number of officers.