Al Muraqqabat Police wins three awards and achieves full security coverage in Deira
Dubai: Al Muraqqabat Police Station responded to serious incidents in just 1 minute and 38 seconds in 2025, exceeding Dubai Police's target of 2 minutes and 45 seconds, while achieving 100 per cent security coverage and some of the highest public safety confidence ratings in the emirate.
The results were revealed during an inspection visit by Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri to Al Muraqqabat Police Station as part of the force's annual review programme for police stations and general departments.
The station reported a 98.9 per cent sense of safety among residents, while 98.2 per cent expressed confidence in nearby police services. In addition, 97.6 per cent said they felt safe walking at night, highlighting strong public trust in security services across the station's jurisdiction.
Al Marri reviewed the station's operational performance indicators, security readiness levels, report-handling mechanisms and the results of transactions and criminal complaints recorded during 2025. He was also briefed on development initiatives that have enhanced efficiency and supported institutional goals.
Among its most notable achievements, Al Muraqqabat Police Station won the Best Comprehensive Police Station Award 2025, the Best Customer Happiness Station Award and the Distinguished Security Patrol Award. The station also secured first place in volunteer hours in Category E, registered 19 intellectual classifications and implemented 68 employee suggestions that contributed to improving institutional performance and security services.
The inspection included a review of the station's operational jurisdiction, which spans 36.5 square kilometres across Deira and serves more than 835,000 residents in 12 vital areas. The coverage includes major roads, Dubai Metro stations, embassies, commercial centres and service institutions.
One of Dubai's oldest police stations, Al Muraqqabat was established on March 26, 1974, and has evolved alongside the emirate's rapid urban development. It became a Smart Police Station in 2019 and, in 2023, became the first service centre in Dubai to achieve a six-star rating.
Al Marri was accompanied during the visit by Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs; Major General Eid Mohammed Thani, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation; Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Police Stations; Brigadier Rashid Saleh Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Bur Dubai Police Stations Affairs; Brigadier Sultan Al Owais, Deputy Director of the General Department of Deira Police Stations Affairs; Brigadier Saeed Al Madhani, Deputy Director of the General Department of Specialised Police Stations; Brigadier Dr Ibrahim bin Sebaa, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Ahmed Al Muhairi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department; Brigadier Issa Ahmed Salem, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station; Lieutenant Colonel Dr Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahim, Head of the Inspection Section; and a number of officers.
The Dubai Police chief praised the station's personnel for their role in achieving the results and stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen security and service systems, enhance cooperation among specialised teams and maintain the highest levels of readiness to support community safety and security.